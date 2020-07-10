South Carolina announced 1,725 new cases, 26 deaths

South Carolina officials announced 1,725 new confirmed cases and 26 additional confirmed deaths.
With these new numbers, the state total is now up to 52,273 confirmed cases and 922 confirmed deaths.
Twenty-three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Dorchester (2), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (2), Laurens (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (2) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (1), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.
On Thursday, SC surpassed 50,000 cases as hospitalizations rate rise in SC. As of today, there are 1,438 hospital beds occupied by patients with hospitals addressing issues on vacant positions. Tidelands Health partnered with the National Guard with staffing at their hospitals by offering incentive and aggressively recruiting. Hospitals across the country are also dealing with decreasing hospital staffing as their systems don't have much beds available.
In spite of this, it was also reported that the recovery rate, as of July 9, in South Carolina was at 89 percent for patients who have recovered from the disease.
In another turn of events, Georgetown County saw a decrease in their high-case numbers reporting only reported 6 cases today. The total is now 729.
New confirmed cases by county:
- Abbeville (3)
- Aiken (22)
- Allendale (2)
- Anderson (31)
- Bamberg (2)
- Barnwell (8)
- Beaufort (93)
- Berkeley (98)
- Calhoun (22)
- Charleston (265)
- Cherokee (9)
- Chester (14)
- Chesterfield (9)
- Clarendon (2)
- Colleton (9)
- Darlington (11)
- Dillon (7)
- Dorchester (66)
- Edgefield (2)
- Fairfield (4)
- Florence (35)
- Georgetown (6)
- Greenville (217)
- Greenwood (28)
- Horry (175)
- Jasper (25)
- Kershaw (10)
- Lancaster (20)
- Laurens (25)
- Lee (8)
- Lexington (72)
- Marion (4)
- McCormick (4)
- Newberry (22)
- Oconee (37)
- Orangeburg (37)
- Pickens (42)
- Richland (101)
- Saluda (5)
- Spartanburg (79)
- Sumter (8)
- Union (6)
- Williamsburg (4)
- York (76)