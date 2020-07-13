SC soars over 58,000 confirmed coronavirus cases; Georgetown County near 800 total cases

South Carolina officials announce 1,532 new confirmed cases and 13 additional confirmed deaths, bringing the state's total confirmed cases to 58,003 and 961 confirmed deaths.
Twelve of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (1), Marion (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (1), and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Bamberg County (1).
Georgetown County identified 12 new cases Monday with the total at 799.
Hospitalization rates continue to rise in the state as over 3,000 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,692 are in use, a 71.88 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,692 inpatient beds, 1,488 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for the virus.
On Sunday, the state had its first case of MIS-C associated with the virus.
New confirmed cases by county:
- Abbeville (4)
- Aiken (36)
- Allendale (3)
- Anderson (46)
- Bamberg (15)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (34)
- Berkeley (85)
- Calhoun (10)
- Charleston (279)
- Cherokee (10)
- Chester (8)
- Chesterfield (10)
- Clarendon (2)
- Colleton (2)
- Darlington (9)
- Dillon (13)
- Dorchester (82)
- Edgefield (5)
- Fairfield (7)
- Florence (38)
- Georgetown (12)
- Greenville (118)
- Greenwood (24)
- Hampton (3)
- Horry (121)
- Jasper (5)
- Kershaw (8)
- Lancaster (2)
- Laurens (9)
- Lee (3)
- Lexington (92)
- Marion (6)
- Marlboro (1)
- McCormick (2)
- Newberry (6)
- Oconee (4)
- Orangeburg (52)
- Pickens (15)
- Richland (124)
- Saluda (10)
- Spartanburg (101)
- Sumter (29)
- Union (8)
- Williamsburg (13)
- York (64)