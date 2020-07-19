SC records over 2,330 new coronavirus cases

Today, South Carolina recorded nearly 2,330 new coronavirus cases.
The state agency announced 2,335 new confirmed cases and 19 additional confirmed deaths, bringing the state total to 69,765 confirmed cases and 1,138 deaths in the palmetto state.
Sixteen of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Darlington (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (1), Richland (2), and Sumter (1) counties as the other three deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Anderson (1), Pickens (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties.
Also enlisted in today’s case data is 526 new confirmed cases from July 17 that DHEC received from a private laboratory on July 18.
Georgetown County logged 29 new cases bringing the total to 966 with the county's total inching closer to 1,000.
New case by county:
- Abbeville (5)
- Aiken (31)
- Allendale (8)
- Anderson (33)
- Bamberg (32)
- Barnwell (24)
- Beaufort (93)
- Berkeley (120)
- Calhoun (15)
- Charleston (338)
- Cherokee (16)
- Chester (10)
- Chesterfield (25)
- Clarendon (22)
- Colleton (9)
- Darlington (37)
- Dillon (10)
- Dorchester (148)
- Edgefield (11)
- Fairfield (6)
- Florence (102)
- Georgetown (29)
- Greenville (194)
- Greenwood (21)
- Hampton (21)
- Horry (146)
- Jasper (9)
- Kershaw (37)
- Lancaster (24)
- Laurens (16)
- Lee (7)
- Lexington (98)
- Marion (19)
- Marlboro (7)
- McCormick (5)
- Newberry (23)
- Oconee (16)
- Orangeburg (90)
- Pickens (29)
- Richland (117)
- Saluda (11)
- Spartanburg (91)
- Sumter (21)
- Union (8)
- Williamsburg (43)
- York (158)
As of July 18, 626,970 tests have been conducted in the state.