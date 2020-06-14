SC records 799 new cases and one additional death

  • Updated
SCDHEC update
Provided/SCDHEC

South Carolina received a new daily record of cases today.

Health officials announced 799 new coronavirus cases and 1 additional death.

With this new report, this brings the total number to 18,795 and the death toll at 600. The one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Jasper County.

Georgetown County logs 14 new cases with the county total now at 164.

New cases by county:

  • Abbeville (4)
  • Aiken (4)
  • Anderson (25)
  • Bamberg (4)
  • Beaufort (24)
  • Berkeley (21)
  • Calhoun (3)
  • Charleston (72)
  • Cherokee (1)
  • Chester (3)
  • Chesterfield (7)
  • Clarendon (8)
  • Colleton (4)
  • Darlington (3)
  • Dillon (1)
  • Dorchester (16)
  • Edgefield (1)
  • Fairfield (2)
  • Florence (21)
  • Georgetown (14)
  • Greenville (140)
  • Greenwood (31)
  • Horry (95)
  • Kershaw (15)
  • Lancaster (6)
  • Laurens (11
  • Lee (2)
  • Lexington (49)
  • Marion (2)
  • Marlboro (5)
  • Newberry (4)
  • Oconee (5)
  • Orangeburg (29)
  • Pickens (15)
  • Richland (69)
  • Saluda (6)
  • Spartanburg (20)
  • Sumter (32)
  • Union (1)
  • Williamsburg (4)
  • York (20)

