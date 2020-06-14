SC records 799 new cases and one additional death

South Carolina received a new daily record of cases today.
Health officials announced 799 new coronavirus cases and 1 additional death.
With this new report, this brings the total number to 18,795 and the death toll at 600. The one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Jasper County.
Georgetown County logs 14 new cases with the county total now at 164.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (4)
- Aiken (4)
- Anderson (25)
- Bamberg (4)
- Beaufort (24)
- Berkeley (21)
- Calhoun (3)
- Charleston (72)
- Cherokee (1)
- Chester (3)
- Chesterfield (7)
- Clarendon (8)
- Colleton (4)
- Darlington (3)
- Dillon (1)
- Dorchester (16)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (2)
- Florence (21)
- Georgetown (14)
- Greenville (140)
- Greenwood (31)
- Horry (95)
- Kershaw (15)
- Lancaster (6)
- Laurens (11
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (49)
- Marion (2)
- Marlboro (5)
- Newberry (4)
- Oconee (5)
- Orangeburg (29)
- Pickens (15)
- Richland (69)
- Saluda (6)
- Spartanburg (20)
- Sumter (32)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (4)
- York (20)