SC recorded new record of 24 deaths in one day with nearly 1,500 new cases

July 1st marks not the start of a new month but a new high in South Carolina with 24 recorded deaths in a single day, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Dr. Linda Bell with DHEC announced 1,497 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths that has been reported in a single day since the agency started tracking the virus. The total is 759 confirmed deaths.
Eighteen of the deaths occurred in elderly patients from Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (3), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged patients from Richland (1), Laurens (1), Berkeley (1), Horry (1), and Charleston (1) counties, and one death occurred in a young adult from Charleston County (1).
In Georgetown County, 32 new cases were identified, the second-highest number recorded in a single day for the county, and 228 cases were identified in Horry County, a new single-day recorded high for the county.
New confirmed cases by county:
- Abbeville (2)
- Aiken (20)
- Allendale (2)
- Anderson (27)
- Bamberg (5)
- Barnwell (4)
- Beaufort (61)
- Berkeley (87)
- Calhoun (11)
- Charleston (266)
- Cherokee (4)
- Chester (4)
- Chesterfield (8)
- Clarendon (5)
- Colleton (4)
- Darlington (7)
- Dillon (3)
- Dorchester (71)
- Edgefield (5)
- Fairfield (4)
- Florence (31)
- Georgetown (32)
- Greenville (107)
- Greenwood (12)
- Horry (228)
- Jasper (6)
- Kershaw (26)
- Lancaster (19)
- Laurens (17)
- Lee (4)
- Lexington (83)
- Marion (5)
- Marlboro (5)
- Newberry (12)
- Oconee (11)
- Orangeburg (28)
- Pickens (20)
- Richland (104)
- Saluda (6)
- Spartanburg (54)
- Sumter (22)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (12)
- York (52)
“This is a public health crisis,” Bell said about the escalating cases and deaths in the state.
She said each person needs to make the effort and unselfish decision to wear a mask and social distance for this upcoming holiday weekend.
“It’s important to note that cases in South Carolina began to rise in May after Memorial Day weekend they’ve continued to rise. As we head into the Fourth of July this becomes a concern,” Bell said.
Bell said that as we celebrate the holiday over the weekend, we must think of those who sacrificed before us and said it should be our duty to look out for the well-being of others, and if we don’t take that action now then we’re going to see more of our friends, family and loved ones become ill from the virus.