SC hits largest single-day coronavirus deaths after reporting delays as state death surpasses 1,000

South Carolina recorded the largest single-day number of coronavirus cases on Thursday with 69.
DHEC reported that these new deaths were delayed from the past few weeks, attributing it to ensuring the deaths are accurately reported based on the most "up-to-date federal guidance" for determining a COVID-19-related death. A medical certifier or a coroner determines the cause of death.
The state agency is now working to ensure all deaths are accurately reported by using “cross analysis methodology,” which authorities take steps like comparing initial information reported to the agency to the information included on a person’s death certificate.
They say that any report of an individual’s cause of death may be delayed if that person had numerous medical issues or waiting to collect the family's personal demographic information.
To help provided actual deaths of the virus, DHEC announced they are publishing a new graph on its Testing and Projections webpage to show the date of coronavirus-related death announced for that day as well as the dates the deaths occurred.
Also announced was 1,842 new confirmed cases in the state, bringing the total to 63,880. A total of 587,567 test have been conducted.
Georgetown County identified one new death and 23 new cases, bringing their total to 911 cases and 10 deaths.
Fifty-five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Beaufort (3), Charleston (11), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Colleton (3), Darlington (1), Dillon (2), Florence (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (13), Greenwood (1), Horry (4), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (3), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties.
14 of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (2), Charleston (1), Greenville (3), Greenwood (1), Lexington (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (1) and Richland (1) counties.
With these new reported deaths, the state total to 1,053.
- Abbeville (5)
- Aiken (32)
- Allendale (9)
- Anderson (66)
- Bamberg (16)
- Barnwell (13)
- Beaufort (108)
- Berkeley (67)
- Calhoun (18)
- Charleston (230)
- Cherokee (4)
- Chester (16)
- Chesterfield (11)
- Clarendon (9)
- Colleton (13)
- Darlington (16)
- Dillon (9)
- Dorchester (64)
- Edgefield (3)
- Fairfield (23)
- Florence (58)
- Georgetown (23)
- Greenville (230)
- Greenwood (17)
- Hampton (10)
- Horry (142)
- Jasper (16)
- Kershaw (14)
- Lancaster (25)
- Laurens (18)
- Lee (7)
- Lexington (58)
- Marion (6)
- McCormick (7)
- Newberry (18)
- Oconee (16)
- Orangeburg (80)
- Pickens (27)
- Richland (125)
- Saluda (1)
- Spartanburg (90)
- Sumter (30)
- Union (4)
- Williamsburg (13)
- York (75)
As of July 16, there are 1,578 hospitalized patients and the percent of tests that were positive is 21.3.
This story is still developing.