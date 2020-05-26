SC health officials pass coronavirus testing goals; announces 253 new cases, 6 deaths

South Carolina state officials has announced that on Monday their goal to test patients of the state's population for the coronavirus has been exceeded.
As of Monday afternoon, 110,316 coronavirus tests had been performed in the Palmetto State since May 1, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“We want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, and a key component of that is increasing our testing capacity,” Rick Toomey, DHEC Director, said. “DHEC continues to work with federally qualified health centers, hospitals, and other community partners to expand COVID-19 testing across the state as part of our statewide testing strategy.
To increase testing in rural communities, DHEC and community partners have set up 74 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly.
Today the state agency announced 253 new coronavirus cases and 6 additional deaths.
This brings the total confirmed number of cases to 10,416 and 446 deaths in the state.
Of the six deaths, four were elderly individuals from Fairfield, Florence , Greenville, and Spartanburg counties and two were young adults in Greenville and Lexington counties. Both young adults had underlying health conditions.
Georgetown County reported with two new cases, the total now sitting at 71.
New cases by county:
- Aiken (3)
- Anderson (3)
- Beaufort (9)
- Berkeley (1
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (8)
- Cherokee (3)
- Chester (3)
- Chesterfield (9)
- Clarendon (2)
- Colleton (2)
- Darlington (8)
- Dillon (4)
- Dorchester (1)
- Florence (7)
- Georgetown (2)
- Greenville (46)
- Greenwood (10)
- Horry (5)
- Jasper (1)
- Kershaw (6)
- Lancaster (1)
- Laurens (1)
- Lee (9)
- Lexington (14)
- Marion (1)
- Marlboro (5)
- Newberry (2)
- Orangeburg (10)
- Pickens (3)
- Richland (21)
- Saluda (1)
- Spartanburg (36)
- Sumter (1)
- Union (3)
- Williamsburg (5)
- York (6)