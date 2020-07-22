SC awaits hospital data while coronavirus cases continues to climb

South Carolina officials are awaiting reliable data in hospitals as COVID-19 cases and deaths increase throughout the state.
They are waiting to report on how many patients are using ICU beds and ventilators because of the infection. Although, the state agency has been able to report limited information on occupancy through the Bed Availability Report Tracking (BART) database.
While the system does not provide the same level of detail as previous systems, they are able to monitor hospital occupancy and usage until the TeleTracking system is fully implemented. Currently, 9,961 beds are in use and 1,522 are available at 86.7 percent occupancy. Only 1,607 are patients.
DHEC reported 1,654 new confirmed cases and 39 deaths in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total to 74,761 cases and 1,242 deaths.
Georgetown County reported 18 new cases and another new death of an elderly person. This puts the county total to 13 deaths and 1,033 cases.
New case by county:
- Abbeville (5)
- Aiken (35)
- Allendale (3)
- Anderson (32)
- Bamberg (6)
- Barnwell (5)
- Beaufort (84)
- Berkeley (71)
- Calhoun (6)
- Charleston (190)
- Cherokee (16)
- Chester (19)
- Chesterfield (15)
- Clarendon (14)
- Colleton (24)
- Darlington (32)
- Dillon (7)
- Dorchester (78)
- Edgefield (9)
- Fairfield (2)
- Florence (44)
- Georgetown (18)
- Greenville (103)
- Greenwood (8)
- Hampton (3)
- Horry (103)
- Jasper (17)
- Kershaw (17)
- Lancaster (28)
- Laurens (38)
- Lee (6)
- Lexington (89)
- Marion (7)
- Marlboro (4)
- Newberry (41)
- Oconee (8)
- Orangeburg (48)
- Pickens (14)
- Richland (173)
- Saluda (3)
- Spartanburg (86)
- Sumter (68)
- Union (14)
- Williamsburg (6)
- York (55)