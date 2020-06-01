Palmetto State sees over 12,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Georgetown County with 3 new cases

DHEC officials announced 297 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths.
These numbers bring the total confirmed number to 12,148 and those who have died to 500 in South Carolina.
All six deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Colleton (2), Fairfield (2), Horry (1), and Lexington (1) counties.
Georgetown County now has three new cases with the total at 77.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (2)
- Aiken (9)
- Allendale (1)
- Anderson (2)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (4)
- Berkeley (2)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (19)
- Cherokee (4)
- Chester (3)
- Chesterfield (4)
- Colleton (3)
- Darlington (4)
- Dillon (1)
- Dorchester (5)
- Fairfield (4)
- Florence (20)
- Georgetown (3)
- Greenville (73)
- Greenwood (5)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (22)
- Kershaw (6)
- Lancaster (5)
- Laurens (1)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (13)
- Marion (2)
- Marlboro (2)
- Oconee (4)
- Orangeburg (12)
- Pickens (6)
- Richland (13)
- Saluda (3)
- Spartanburg (20)
- Sumter (2)
- Williamsburg (2)
- York (10)