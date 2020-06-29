Over 1,300 new coronavirus cases identified in South Carolina

South Carolina health officials identified 1,320 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 34,546. 4 additional confirmed deaths were also identified, bringing the state death total to 717.
The four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Richland, Anderson, and Beaufort counties.
Georgetown County case count decreases with only five new cases announced today and the total at 440.
New confirmed cases by county:
- Abbeville (3)
- Aiken (12)
- Anderson (15)
- Bamberg (12)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (28)
- Berkeley (41)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (278)
- Cherokee (3)
- Chester (2)
- Chesterfield (4)
- Clarendon (2)
- Colleton (17)
- Darlington (6)
- Dillon (9)
- Dorchester (49)
- Edgefield (3)
- Fairfield (8)
- Florence (24)
- Georgetown (5)
- Greenville (153)
- Greenwood (9)
- Hampton (3)
- Horry (165)
- Jasper (1)
- Kershaw (12)
- Lancaster (26)
- Laurens (15)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (73)
- Marion (2)
- Marlboro (2)
- McCormick (3)
- Newberry (22)
- Oconee (14)
- Orangeburg (24)
- Pickens (25)
- Richland (80)
- Saluda (3)
- Spartanburg (70)
- Sumter (16)
- Union (11)
- Williamsburg (6)
- York (59)
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 8,191 and the percent positive was 15.5 percent.