One new death in Georgetown County, 74 new cases; SC total over 43,000

South Carolina received a new record-high number of COVID-19 cases on this Independence Day.
State health officials announced 1,836 new confirmed cases and 19 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 1,190 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for the coronavirus.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 43,260, and 806 confirmed deaths.
Thirteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Chester (1), Florence (1), Georgetown (1), Horry (3), Lexington (3), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties.
Six of the deaths occurred in middle aged individuals from Berkeley, Dorchester, Horry, Laurens, Newberry, and Sumter counties.
The probable death occurred in an individual whose age category is still being determined from Beaufort county.
During this fourth of July weekend, Georgetown County saw a surge in new cases as one new death was identified and 74 new cases, a new record-daily high. These new numbers brings the total to 623 and five deaths in the county.
Our neighborhood Horry County had a new record-daily high with 358 and three new deaths. Yesterday, Horry County approved a face-covering ordinance and on Thursday, Georgetown City and County also approved a face-covering mandate before the holiday weekend.
New confirmed cases by county are listed:
- Abbeville (2)
- Aiken (36)
- Anderson (19)
- Bamberg (4)
- Barnwell (3)
- Beaufort (37)
- Berkeley (73)
- Calhoun (5)
- Charleston (345)
- Cherokee (7)
- Chester (5)
- Chesterfield (5)
- Clarendon (7)
- Colleton (11)
- Darlington (15)
- Dillon (9)
- Dorchester (76)
- Edgefield (5)
- Fairfield (6)
- Florence (59)
- Georgetown (74)
- Greenville (199
- Greenwood (5)
- Hampton (2)
- Horry (358)
- Jasper (2)
- Kershaw (18)
- Lancaster (23)
- Laurens (19)
- Lee (6)
- Lexington (38)
- Marion (28
- Marlboro (2)
- McCormick (3)
- Newberry (4)
- Oconee (13)
- Orangeburg (26)
- Pickens (21)
- Richland (141)
- Saluda (2)
- Spartanburg (37)
- Sumter (27)
- Union (3)
- Williamsburg (9)
- York (47)