New statewide mask campaign aimed at young people as SC cases continue to rise

The Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging young South Carolinians to wear a wear in their new campaign, "Mask Up." This statewide campaign asks young adults, ages 21-30, to wear a face mask to stop the spread of the COVID-19.
In South Carolina, young adults continue to make up 22 percent of confirmed cases while younger children, ages 11-20, only make up of 11 percent of cases. With the virus spreading quicker among the young demographic, experts are advising parents to be caution as children can still be carriers of the virus and facilitate spread in their homes and community.
Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and medical consultant, said that wearing a mask collects and traps the droplets from people breathing, sneezing, coughing, or talking. However, he said that is not enough to stop the spread.
"Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth collects and traps some of those droplets and reduces the amount of virus someone puts out into the air around them. It doesn’t filter out all of the virus, however, which is why social distancing is very important along with wearing masks. By reducing the amount of virus put out into the air, we reduce the chances that those sharing a space will encounter enough virus to become infected,” Kacka said.
The agency has created a free, reliable COVID-19 mask content that anyone can share on social media to encourage their friends and followers to wear a face covering in public.
They also announced 1,964 new confirmed cases and 25 additional deaths. These new numbers bring the state total to 65,857 and 1,078 confirmed deaths.
On Thursday, SC surpassed 1,000 coronavirus deaths after DHEC reported 69 deaths, the most deaths announced in a single day, saying that they occurred over the past few weeks.
Georgetown County identified 321 new cases and one death from an elderly person, bringing the total to 932 cases and 11 deaths.
23 of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Anderson (4), Berkeley (1), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (1), and Williamsburg (1), York (1) counties.
The two other confirmed deaths occurred in middle-aged people from Greenville (1) and Kershaw (1) counties.
New case by county:
- Abbeville (6)
- Aiken (20)
- Allendale (12)
- Anderson (50)
- Bamberg (7)
- Barnwell (7)
- Beaufort (55)
- Berkeley (117)
- Calhoun (13)
- Charleston (305)
- Cherokee (12)
- Chester (12)
- Chesterfield (5)
- Clarendon (8)
- Colleton (18)
- Darlington (21)
- Dillon (11)
- Dorchester (105)
- Edgefield (4)
- Fairfield (5)
- Florence (61)
- Georgetown (21)
- Greenville (171)
- Greenwood (56)
- Hampton (7)
- Horry (114)
- Jasper (8)
- Kershaw (17)
- Lancaster (19)
- Laurens (45)
- Lee (10)
- Lexington (89)
- Marion (10)
- Marlboro (4)
- McCormick (4)
- Newberry (8)
- Oconee (19)
- Orangeburg (54)
- Pickens (46)
- Richland (207)
- Saluda (15)
- Spartanburg (84)
- Sumter (26)
- Union (3)
- Williamsburg (7)
- York (66)