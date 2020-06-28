You are the owner of this article.
More than 1,300 new coronavirus cases confirmed in SC with 5 new deaths

  • Updated
CMC nurses and doctors
Wearing face masks and gloves, Conway Medical staff follow safety procedures outside of ER to limit the contact of the virus.

 Kareem Wilson/South Strand News/

South Carolina continues with high case numbers as health officials identified 1,366 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5 additional confirmed deaths. There was also 4 new probable cases of the COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 33,221, probable cases to 99, confirmed deaths to 712, and probable deaths remains 4.

The confirmed deaths occurred in four elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Florence (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties, and one middle-aged individual from Laurens County (1).

Georgetown County reported a decrease from Saturday's case high number with only 8 new cases. Horry and Charleston County again saw a surge in new cases with 185 and 239 as the  county total continues to rise.

Horry County's total nears 3,000 as Georgetown 435 and Charleston is 3,380. Greenville also reported a high number with 194 new cases identified.

New confirmed cases by county are listed below:

  • Aiken (10)
  • Anderson (11)
  • Bamberg (7)
  • Barnwell (2)
  • Beaufort (59)
  • Berkeley (57)
  • Calhoun (4)
  • Charleston (239)
  • Cherokee (6)
  • Chester (9)
  • Chesterfield (5)
  • Clarendon (1)
  • Colleton (12)
  • Darlington (11)
  • Dillon (26)
  • Dorchester (43)
  • Fairfield (1)
  • Florence (30)
  • Georgetown (8)
  • Greenville (194)
  • Greenwood (10)
  • Hampton (2)
  • Horry (185)
  • Jasper (11)
  • Kershaw (13)
  • Lancaster (6)
  • Laurens (35)
  • Lee (7)
  • Lexington (54)
  • Marion (15)
  • Marlboro (1)
  • McCormick (1)
  • Newberry (31)
  • Oconee (20)
  • Orangeburg (27)
  • Pickens (27)
  • Richland (82)
  • Saluda (3)
  • Spartanburg (43)
  • Sumter (7)
  • Williamsburg (2)
  • York (49)

