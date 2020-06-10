"I am concerned' Dr. Bell worried over SC increasing case numbers; McMaster will not close SC businesses

Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials held an press briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the high amount of COVID-19 cases in the palmetto state.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell announced that South Carolina sees 528 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the state total to 15,759.
"I'm more concerned about COVID in SC than ever before," Dr. Bell said.
Along with this, she also announced 7 deaths as the death rate rises now to 575.
Five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and 2 middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Newberry (1) counties.
In recent weeks, after Memorial Day, South Carolina has seen a surge of high coronavirus cases. Given the recent holiday weekend, Dr. Bell said that the result is not surprising.
“There’s not only the protest but behaviors in communities where people are not paying attention to social distancing,” she said.
She implores South Carolinians to help stop the spread by following the safety guidelines including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing to return the state to normal "sooner rather than later."
Turning over to a new discussion, McMaster said he has no plans to close down businesses again, instead urging South Carolinians to social distance themselves and be personally responsible to stop the spread of the disease.
“What we need to do is practice social distancing,”McMaster said. “The ultimate price of this lack of care is death. Be smart. There’s a lot of stupid floating around out there.”
He said that the government can’t mandate or enforce people to wear a mask but that it is up to the people to comply. He plans to extend the state of emergency, which is set to expire Thursday, June 11.
Early today, McMaster also released recommendations to the General Assembly about the CARES Act fund.
New cases by county:
- Aiken (2)
- Anderson (1)
- Barnwell (1)
- Beaufort (19)
- Berkeley (11)
- Charleston (37)
- Cherokee (2)
- Chesterfield (7)
- Clarendon (2)
- Colleton (9)
- Darlington (3)
- Dillon (1)
- Dorchester (7)
- Fairfield (3)
- Florence (3)
- Georgetown (8)
- Greenville (145)
- Greenwood (1)
- Horry (79)
- Kershaw (6)
- Lancaster (6
- Laurens (4)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (27)
- Marlboro (4)
- Newberry (1)
- Oconee (4)
- Orangeburg (4)
- Pickens (14)
- Richland (66)
- Spartanburg (11)
- Sumter (15)
- Williamsburg (1)
- York (22)