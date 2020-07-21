Georgetown County surpasses 1,000 coronavirus cases

South Carolina hit another high death number on Tuesday.
Officials announced 1,870 new confirmed cases and 56 additional confirmed deaths, bringing the total to confirmed cases to 73,101 and 1,203 deaths.
Of those 56 deaths shown on DHEC's list, Georgetown County reported one death of an elderly person on July 19 and 37 new cases. With these new numbers, Georgetown County has a total of 1,021 cases and 11 deaths.
DHEC alos reports they are using the state’s "Bed Availability Report Tracking" (BART) to maintain surveillance of hospital capacity and usage until the federal TeleTracking system is fully implemented and used by hospitals statewide.
As of Monday, a total of 648,663 tests has been conducted. The percent positive stands at 22.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (5)
- Aiken (10)
- Allendale (5)
- Anderson (64)
- Bamberg (10)
- Barnwell (8)
- Beaufort (61)
- Berkeley (61)
- Calhoun (5)
- Charleston (163)
- Cherokee (14)
- Chester (11)
- Chesterfield (16)
- Clarendon (14)
- Colleton (20)
- Darlington (38)
- Dillon (14)
- Dorchester (53)
- Edgefield (5)
- Fairfield (18)
- Florence (67)
- Georgetown (37)
- Greenville (147)
- Greenwood (31)
- Hampton (25)
- Horry (181)
- Jasper (22)
- Kershaw (33)
- Lancaster (22)
- Laurens (21)
- Lee (6)
- Lexington (110)
- Marion (13)
- Marlboro (7)
- McCormick (4)
- Newberry (13)
- Oconee (7)
- Orangeburg (40)
- Pickens (39)
- Richland (193)
- Saluda (10)
- Spartanburg (55)
- Sumter (93)
- Union (19)
- Williamsburg (6)
- York (74)
There are 88 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 with new testing events added regularly. Anyone can find a mobile testing clinic event at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.