Georgetown County gains one new death as SC announces over 1,550 new cases

South Carolina health officials announced 1,558 new confirmed cases and 10 new confirmed deaths today, bringing the state total to 41,413 and the death toll at 787.
Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson, Beaufort, Georgetown, Greenville, Laurens, and Marion counties.
Two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Kershaw counties, and two of the deaths occurred in young adults from Greenville and Kershaw counties.
As Georgetown County gained one new death they also identified 43 new coronavirus cases, a new single-day high for Georgetown County. Horry County also announced a new single-day record high with 237.
Just yesterday, Georgetown County and City Council announced a face coverinf ordinace in tow separate emergency meetings. With this new data, the county now has four total deaths and the total is 549.
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 7,514 and the percent positive was 20.7 percent. The state also broke a new record for the most hospitalized with 1,148.
New confirmed cases by county are listed:
- Aiken (17)
- Anderson (65)
- Bamberg (6)
- Barnwell (1)
- Beaufort (54
- Berkeley (77)
- Calhoun (3)
- Charleston (267)
- Cherokee (4)
- Chester (14)
- Chesterfield (9)
- Clarendon (11)
- Colleton (7)
- Darlington (3)
- Dillon (5)
- Dorchester (69)
- Edgefield (2)
- Fairfield (1)
- Florence (23)
- Georgetown (43)
- Greenville (128)
- Greenwood (1)
- Hampton (4)
- Horry (237)
- Jasper (27)
- Kershaw (15)
- Lancaster (13)
- Laurens (23)
- Lee (5)
- Lexington (44)
- Marion (18)
- Marlboro (1)
- Newberry (16)
- Oconee (15)
- Orangeburg (19)
- Pickens (25)
- Richland (95)
- Saluda (4)
- Spartanburg (30)
- Sumter (43)
- Union (3)
- Williamsburg (7)
- York (104)