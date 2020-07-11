First child coronavirus death in SC as the state's case numbers surge

Today, South Carolina confirmed its first pediatric death associated with COVID-19. The death of a child under the age of five was reported to the state agency from the Midlands region on July 11.
No other patient information will be disclosed to protect the privacy of the child and their family.
"It is heart-wrenching to lose a child under any circumstances, and especially so during a time when we have all lost so much already,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director.
"Our state is in a dire situation and we will continue to mourn the loss of parents, grandparents, children, friends and neighbors until each and every one of us steps up to do what is right, not just for ourselves but for others. No one is immune to this deadly disease, but we each have the power to impact the path this pandemic takes in South Carolina."
SC also announced 2,239 new cases, the highest case number reported in the palmetto state. It is the highest reported in a day by more than 300 cases.
As more cases arise in the younger generation, it's reported that they are contributing to the positive cases surge in the state. Since June 1, there has been a 436.5 percent increase in newly reported cases among the 21-30 age group, representing 22 percent of total confirmed cases in the state, the largest percentage by age group.
Georgetown County announced 42 new cases, bringing the total to 768.
Also announced today was 18 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 54,538 and 940 confirmed deaths.
Eleven of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Horry (2), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Horry (2), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties. One death occurred in a young adult from Horry (1), and one death occurred in a child from Chester (1) county.
New confirmed cases by county:
- Abbeville (11)
- Aiken (34)
- Allendale (8)
- Anderson (42)
- Bamberg (11)
- Barnwell (14)
- Beaufort (105)
- Berkeley (76)
- Calhoun (16)
- Charleston (317)
- Cherokee (5)
- Chester (12)
- Chesterfield (5)
- Clarendon (16)
- Colleton (24)
- Darlington (17)
- Dillon (6)
- Dorchester (82)
- Edgefield (11)
- Fairfield (25)
- Florence (42)
- Georgetown (42)
- Greenville (279)
- Greenwood (69)
- Hampton (9)
- Horry (208)
- Jasper (10)
- Kershaw (12)
- Lancaster (21)
- Laurens (39)
- Lexington (81)
- Marion (5)
- Marlboro (1)
- McCormick (7)
- Newberry (17)
- Oconee (17)
- Orangeburg (64)
- Pickens (35)
- Richland (144)
- Saluda (13)
- Spartanburg (126)
- Sumter (58)
- Union (14)
- Williamsburg (11)
- York (78)