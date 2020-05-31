DHEC updates May 30 case counts; announces 312 new cases, 7 deaths

DHEC officials say that 154 cases that should have been reported in Saturday, May 30, positive case counts were not updated from suspected to confirmed cases in our database by the time yesterday's news release was issued.
An additional quality check of yesterday's positive case numbers revealed the omission of these cases in the daily reporting total. The corrected total of positive cases for yesterday has been updated to 420. Please see corrected county breakdowns below for May 30.
- Abbeville (1)
- Aiken (4)
- Anderson (1)
- Bamberg (1)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (16)
- Berkeley (3)
- Calhoun (3)
- Charleston (22)
- Cherokee (2)
- Chester (18)
- Chesterfield (13)
- Clarendon (6)
- Colleton (8)
- Darlington (8)
- Dillon (6)
- Dorchester (3)
- Fairfield (9)
- Florence (7)
- Georgetown (2)
- Greenville (69)
- Greenwood (7)
- Horry (7)
- Jasper (2)
- Kershaw (5)
- Lancaster (3)
- Laurens (2)
- Lee (5)
- Lexington (38)
- Marlboro (12)
- McCormick (1)
- Newberry (7)
- Orangeburg (14)
- Pickens (12)
- Richland (30)
- Saluda (3)
- Spartanburg (36)
- Sumter (13)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (4)
- York (14)
NEW
Today, 312 new coronavirus cases and 7 additional deaths were announced on Sunday.
This brings the total number to 11,861 and those who have died to 494.
All seven deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Chester (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (1), Hampton (1), Marlboro (1), and York (1).
Georgetown County now has a total of 76 cases.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (2)
- Aiken (2)
- Anderson (4)
- Beaufort (9)
- Berkeley (2)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (12)
- Cherokee (3)
- Chesterfield (15)
- Colleton (4)
- Darlington (11)
- Dillon (3)
- Dorchester (2)
- Fairfield (2)
- Florence (11)
- Georgetown (1)
- Greenville (89)
- Greenwood (7)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (15)
- Jasper (1)
- Kershaw (3)
- Lancaster (3)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (11)
- Marion (1)
- Marlboro (10)
- Newberry (1)
- Orangeburg (9)
- Pickens (8)
- Richland (28)
- Spartanburg (23)
- Sumter (6)
- Williamsburg (3)
- York (7)
As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 5,758 and the percent positive was 5.4%.