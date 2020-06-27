DHEC reports 1,599 new cases and 15 new deaths

South Carolina recorded a new daily case number on Saturday.
South Carolina health officials announced 1,599 new confirmed cases, 3 new probable cases and 15 additional confirmed deaths and 2 additional probable deaths.
This brings the total number to 31,850, probable cases to 89, confirmed deaths to 707, and probable deaths to 4.
The confirmed deaths occurred in 10 elderly individuals from Bamberg (1), Cherokee (1), Dillon (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Lexington (2), and Marion (1) counties, and five middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties.
The probable deaths occurred in an elderly individual from Greenwood County (1), and an individual whose age category is still being determined from Spartanburg County (1).
Georgetown County recorded a new daily case number of 40 today with the total at 426.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (3)
- Aiken (11)
- Allendale (1)
- Anderson (27)
- Bamberg (1)
- Barnwell (3)
- Beaufort (54)
- Berkeley (39)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (280)
- Cherokee (6)
- Chester (3)
- Chesterfield (10)
- Clarendon (6)
- Colleton (11)
- Darlington (11)
- Dillon (8)
- Dorchester (53)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (8)
- Florence (40)
- Georgetown (40)
- Greenville (164)
- Greenwood (41)
- Hampton (3)
- Horry (214)
- Jasper (7)
- Kershaw (8)
- Lancaster (19)
- Laurens (31)
- Lee (3)
- Lexington (76)
- Marion (5)
- Newberry (3)
- Oconee (29)
- Orangeburg (22)
- Pickens (64)
- Richland (111)
- Saluda (6)
- Spartanburg (60)
- Sumter (48)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (13)
- York (54)
New probable cases are listed below.
Greenwood (1), Spartanburg (2)