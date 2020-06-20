DHEC officials announce 1,157 new cases, 5 new deaths

South Carolina health officials announced 1,157 new confirmed cases, 5 new probable cases and 5 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 673 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 23,756, probable cases to 30, confirmed deaths to 644, and zero probable deaths.
The five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Florence (1), Lee (1), Oconee (1), and Richland (2) counties.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (13), Aiken (6), Anderson (23), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (60), Berkeley (48), Calhoun (6), Charleston (178), Cherokee (4), Chester (2), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (12), Darlington (2), Dillon (4), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (7), Florence (23), Georgetown (14), Greenville (124), Greenwood (9), Hampton (2), Horry (121), Jasper (5), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (14), Laurens (16), Lee (5), Lexington (74), Marion (19), Marlboro (8), Newberry (8), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (16), Pickens (34), Richland (99), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (37), Sumter (40), Williamsburg (7), York (40)
The number of new probable cases are listed below.
Greenville (2), Pickens (1), Richland (2)