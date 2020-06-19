DHEC officials announce 1,081 new cases, 18 deaths in South Carolina

South Carolina health officials announced 1,081 new confirmed coronavirus cases, five new probable cases, and 18 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 660 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 22,608, 23 probable cases, 639 confirmed deaths, and zero probable deaths. Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), Horry (3), Lancaster (1), Orangeburg (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties. Eight occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston (2), Greenville (2), Horry (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties, and one death was a young adult from Spartanburg County.
Georgetown County reported 17 new cases with the total now at 250.
New cases by county:
- Aiken (5)
- Allendale (4)
- Anderson (22)
- Bamberg (2)
- Barnwell (1)
- Beaufort (38)
- Berkeley (52)
- Calhoun (9)
- Charleston (153)
- Cherokee (3)
- Chester (4)
- Chesterfield (6)
- Clarendon (3)
- Colleton (2)
- Darlington (5)
- Dillon (3)
- Dorchester (21)
- Edgefield (2
- Fairfield (8)
- Florence (7)
- Georgetown (17)
- Greenville (115)
- Greenwood (23)
- Hampton (3)
- Horry (115)
- Jasper (2)
- Kershaw (15)
- Lancaster (21)
- Laurens (13)
- Lee (1)
- Lexington (79)
- Marion (4)
- Marlboro (6)
- Newberry (2)
- Oconee (5)
- Orangeburg (28)
- Pickens (59)
- Richland (86)
- Saluda (4)
- Spartanburg (59)
- Sumter (46)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (13)
- York (13)
- Unknown (1)
The number of new probable cases are listed below.
Greenville (1), Lexington (2), Richland (2)
As of today, 4,160 of the 22,608 confirmed cases in South Carolina are people ages 21 to 30. This accounts for 18.4% of all confirmed cases in the state. Additionally, people in their teens account for 7.0% of confirmed cases.
“The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously.”
Since April 4, data from the agency shows that there has been a 413.9% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 21-30 age group, and a 966.1% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 11-20 age group.