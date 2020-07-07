DHEC announces 934 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

DHEC announced 934 new confirmed cases and 19 additional confirmed deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,214, and 838 confirmed deaths.
Seventeen of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Greenville (3), Marion (1), and Richland (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston (1) and Richland (1) counties.
Georgetown County identified 22 new cases, bringing the total to 643.
New confirmed cases by county:
- Abbeville (1)
- Aiken (15)
- Anderson (21)
- Bamberg (3)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (105)
- Berkeley (34)
- Calhoun (2)
- Charleston (82)
- Cherokee (15)
- Chester (3)
- Chesterfield (4)
- Clarendon (5)
- Colleton (16)
- Darlington (6)
- Dillon (6)
- Dorchester (32)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (4)
- Florence (11)
- Georgetown (22)
- Greenville (55)
- Greenwood (4)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (109)
- Jasper (20)
- Kershaw (11)
- Lancaster (2)
- Laurens (17)
- Lee (1)
- Lexington (53)
- Marion (2)
- Marlboro (1)
- Newberry (25)
- Oconee (15)
- Orangeburg (18)
- Pickens (5)
- Richland (80)
- Saluda (2)
- Spartanburg (51)
- Sumter (35)
- Union (4)
- Williamsburg (3)
- York (30)