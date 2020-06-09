DHEC announces 434 new cases, 11 deaths in SC; Georgetown County now at 100 total cases

DHEC officials announced 434 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths.
These numbers brings the state total to 15,228 and puts the death toll at 568.
Five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Fairfield (2), Florence (1), Lee (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and six of the deaths occurred in individuals from Berkeley (1), Greenville (2), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), and Lee (1) counties.
Georgetown County gained six new cases with the total now at 100.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (2)
- Aiken (1)
- Anderson (9)
- Beaufort (20
- Berkeley (9)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (28)
- Chesterfield (5)
- Cherokee (3)
- Clarendon (3)
- Colleton (5)
- Darlington (3)
- Dorchester (4)
- Fairfield (4)
- Florence (2)
- Georgetown (6)
- Greenville (47)
- Greenwood (15)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (47
- Jasper (2)
- Kershaw (7)
- Lancaster (7)
- Laurens (4)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (37)
- Newberry (5)
- Orangeburg (11)
- Pickens (5)
- Richland (80)
- Spartanburg (13)
- Sumter (21)
- Williamsburg (1)
- York (24)
A total of 256,710 tests have been conducted in the state as of June 8.
There is rapidly growing medical evidence that the use of face masks along with social distancing can greatly reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus in public spaces and places where people at higher risk of severe illness and death from this virus are likely to be present.
Read the full statement at scdhec.gov.