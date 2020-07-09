DHEC announces 1,723 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths; SC exceeds 50,000 cases

DHEC announced 1,723 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 50,548 and 898 confirmed deaths.
Nineteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Charleston (4), Clarendon (2), Darlington (1), Edgefield (1), Greenville (5), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Laurens (1), Richland (1) counties, and three deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Dorchester (1), Horry (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties.
Georgetown Count identified 34 new cases today with the total at 724.
New confirmed cases by county:
- Abbeville (2)
- Aiken (30)
- Allendale (9)
- Anderson (23)
- Bamberg (4)
- Barnwell (5)
- Beaufort (40)
- Berkeley (98)
- Calhoun (3)
- Charleston (325)
- Cherokee (11)
- Chester (6)
- Chesterfield (1)
- Clarendon (8)
- Colleton (11)
- Darlington (5)
- Dillon (7)
- Dorchester (63)
- Edgefield (2)
- Fairfield (6)
- Florence (34)
- Georgetown (34)
- Greenville (208)
- Greenwood (20)
- Hampton (5)
- Horry (194)
- Jasper (6)
- Kershaw (15)
- Lancaster (13)
- Laurens (23)
- Lee (3)
- Lexington (66)
- Marion (9)
- Marlboro (2)
- McCormick (4)
- Newberry (10)
- Oconee (14)
- Orangeburg (46)
- Pickens (30)
- Richland (125)
- Saluda (5)
- Spartanburg (73)
- Sumter (48)
- Union (5)
- Williamsburg (6)
- York (66)
There are currently 1,433 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.