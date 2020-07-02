DHEC announces 1,629 new cases and 19 new deaths; 20 new in Georgetown County

South Carolina health official announced 1,629 new confirmed cases and 19 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 39,587, and 777 confirmed deaths.
There are now 1,125 hospital beds occupied by patients.
Fifteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (1), Florence (3), Horry (2), Lexington (3), Richland (2), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties, and four deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Sumter (1) counties.
Georgetown County identified 20 new cases with the total now at 506.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (5)
- Aiken (29)
- Allendale (7)
- Anderson (41)
- Bamberg (13)
- Barnwell (4)
- Beaufort (43)
- Berkeley (77)
- Calhoun (3)
- Charleston (244)
- Cherokee (12)
- Chester (11)
- Chesterfield (5)
- Clarendon (7)
- Colleton (5)
- Darlington (9)
- Dillon (8)
- Dorchester (69)
- Edgefield (3)
- Fairfield (3)
- Florence (34)
- Georgetown (20)
- Greenville (246)
- Greenwood (20)
- Hampton (2)
- Horry (179)
- Jasper (5)
- Kershaw (8)
- Lancaster (11)
- Laurens (31)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (64)
- Marion (3)
- Marlboro (4)
- Newberry (6)
- Oconee (16)
- Orangeburg (34)
- Pickens (44)
- Richland (114)
- Saluda (5)
- Spartanburg (99)
- Sumter (36)
- Union (4)
- Williamsburg (2)
- York (42)
As of yesterday, 9,634 individuals were tested yesterday statewide and a total of 442,263 tests have been conducted in the state.