DHEC announces 1,505 new cases and 6 deaths

The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,505 new confirmed cases and 6 additional confirmed deaths with one new probable death today.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 46,247, probable cases to 133, confirmed deaths to 819, and 8 probable deaths.
Five of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), and Dillon (2) counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual from Horry County (1).
The probable death occurred in a young adult from Georgetown county. Also from the county, health officials identified 15 new cases, bringing the total to 630.
New confirmed cases by county:
- Abbeville (11)
- Aiken (9)
- Allendale (3)
- Anderson (21)
- Bamberg (1)
- Barnwell (4)
- Beaufort (53)
- Berkeley (82)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (326)
- Cherokee (4)
- Chester (5)
- Chesterfield (7)
- Clarendon (3)
- Colleton (8)
- Darlington (5)
- Dillon (8)
- Dorchester (85)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (5)
- Florence (32)
- Georgetown (15)
- Greenville (155)
- Greenwood (34)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (189)
- Jasper (10)
- Kershaw (22)
- Lancaster (16)
- Laurens (18)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (61)
- Marion (5)
- Marlboro (3)
- McCormick (5)
- Newberry (13)
- Oconee (4)
- Orangeburg (19)
- Pickens (20)
- Richland (84)
- Saluda (4)
- Spartanburg (60)
- Sumter (14)
- Union (14)
- Williamsburg (5)
- York (58)
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 7,990 and the percent positive was 18.8 percent.