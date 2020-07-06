DHEC announces 1,505 new cases and 6 deaths

July 6 map

As of July 6, the areas in dark blue are were the most coronavirus cases in South Carolina.

 Provided/SCDHEC

The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,505 new confirmed cases and 6 additional confirmed deaths with one new probable death today.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 46,247, probable cases to 133, confirmed deaths to 819, and 8 probable deaths.

Five of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), and Dillon (2) counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual from Horry County (1).

The probable death occurred in a young adult from Georgetown county. Also from the county, health officials identified 15 new cases, bringing the total to 630.

New confirmed cases by county:

  • Abbeville (11)
  • Aiken (9)
  • Allendale (3)
  • Anderson (21)
  • Bamberg (1)
  • Barnwell (4)
  • Beaufort (53)
  • Berkeley (82)
  • Calhoun (1)
  • Charleston (326)
  • Cherokee (4)
  • Chester (5)
  • Chesterfield (7)
  • Clarendon (3)
  • Colleton (8)
  • Darlington (5)
  • Dillon (8)
  • Dorchester (85)
  • Edgefield (1)
  • Fairfield (5)
  • Florence (32)
  • Georgetown (15)
  • Greenville (155)
  • Greenwood (34)
  • Hampton (1)
  • Horry (189)
  • Jasper (10)
  • Kershaw (22)
  • Lancaster (16)
  • Laurens (18)
  • Lee (2)
  • Lexington (61)
  • Marion (5)
  • Marlboro (3)
  • McCormick (5)
  • Newberry (13)
  • Oconee (4)
  • Orangeburg (19)
  • Pickens (20)
  • Richland (84)
  • Saluda (4)
  • Spartanburg (60)
  • Sumter (14)
  • Union (14)
  • Williamsburg (5)
  • York (58)

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 7,990 and the percent positive was 18.8 percent.

