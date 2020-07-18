DHEC announces 1,481 new coronavirus cases, 39 deaths

DHEC announced 1,481 new confirmed cases and 39 additional confirmed deaths. The state agency did not announce the number of hospital beds as of today.
They noted that the data report contained incomplete laboratory information due to a data synchronization error between DHEC and a major private laboratory. They are working to rectify the issue.
Once resolved, additional information for today will be included and highlighted in tomorrow’s release.
However, with today's new case count, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 67,396 and 1,117 confirmed deaths.
Georgetown County identified 8 new cases and no deaths, bringing the total to 943.
Thirty-three of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Berkeley (2), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (1), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Florence (3), Greenville (5), Horry (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Marion (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), Saluda (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties and six of the confirmed deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Dorchester (1), Horry (2), and Sumter (1) counties.
New case by county:
- Abbeville (9)
- Aiken (54)
- Allendale (2)
- Anderson (52)
- Bamberg (9)
- Barnwell (7)
- Beaufort (59)
- Berkeley (67)
- Calhoun (3)
- Charleston (122)
- Cherokee (7)
- Chester (14)
- Chesterfield (7)
- Clarendon (15)
- Colleton (8)
- Darlington (7)
- Dorchester (52)
- Edgefield (4)
- Fairfield (5)
- Florence (20)
- Georgetown (8)
- Greenville (187)
- Greenwood (25)
- Hampton (6)
- Horry (50)
- Jasper (10)
- Kershaw (21)
- Lancaster (9)
- Laurens (21)
- Lee (1)
- Lexington (161)
- Marion (8)
- Marlboro (2)
- McCormick (2)
- Newberry (24)
- Oconee (34)
- Orangeburg (36)
- Pickens (43)
- Richland (162)
- Saluda (10)
- Spartanburg (48)
- Sumter (48)
- Union (4)
- Williamsburg (6)
- York (32)