DHEC announces 1,273 new cases; 65 new cases arise in Georgetown County

South Carolina health officials announced 1,273 new confirmed cases and 2 new probable cases with only 1 additional confirmed death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 72 probable cases, 694 confirmed deaths, and 2 probable deaths and the total at 30,263.
The confirmed death occurred in an elderly individual from Greenville.
Georgetown County saw a spike of 65 new cases, the highest daily case number for the county. The total in the county is now 395.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (1)
- Aiken (11)
- Anderson (16)
- Bamberg (2)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (30)
- Berkeley (40)
- Charleston (216)
- Cherokee (5)
- Chester (2)
- Chesterfield (6)
- Clarendon (17)
- Colleton (11)
- Darlington (10)
- Dillon (7)
- Dorchester (20)
- Florence (19)
- Georgetown (65)
- Greenville (187)
- Greenwood (3)
- Horry (82)
- Jasper (8)
- Kershaw (21)
- Lancaster (9)
- Laurens (28)
- Lee (8)
- Lexington (109)
- Marion (1)
- Marlboro (6)
- Newberry (7)
- Oconee (19)
- Orangeburg (29)
- Pickens (28)
- Richland (98)
- Saluda (3)
- Spartanburg (57)
- Sumter (42)
- Union (2)
- Williamsburg (6)
- York (40)
New probable cases are listed below.
- Greenville (2)
- Pickens (1)