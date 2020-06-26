DHEC announces 1,273 new cases; 65 new cases arise in Georgetown County

SCDHEC update
Provided/SCDHEC

South Carolina health officials announced 1,273 new confirmed cases and 2 new probable cases with only 1 additional confirmed death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 72 probable cases, 694 confirmed deaths, and 2 probable deaths and the total at 30,263.

The confirmed death occurred in an elderly individual from Greenville.

Georgetown County saw a spike of 65 new cases, the highest daily case number for the county. The total in the county is now 395.

New cases by county:

  • Abbeville (1)
  • Aiken (11)
  • Anderson (16)
  • Bamberg (2)
  • Barnwell (2)
  • Beaufort (30)
  • Berkeley (40)
  • Charleston (216)
  • Cherokee (5)
  • Chester (2)
  • Chesterfield (6)
  • Clarendon (17)
  • Colleton (11)
  • Darlington (10)
  • Dillon (7)
  • Dorchester (20)
  • Florence (19)
  • Georgetown (65)
  • Greenville (187)
  • Greenwood (3)
  • Horry (82)
  • Jasper (8)
  • Kershaw (21)
  • Lancaster (9)
  • Laurens (28)
  • Lee (8)
  • Lexington (109)
  • Marion (1)
  • Marlboro (6)
  • Newberry (7)
  • Oconee (19)
  • Orangeburg (29)
  • Pickens (28)
  • Richland (98)
  • Saluda (3)
  • Spartanburg (57)
  • Sumter (42)
  • Union (2)
  • Williamsburg (6)
  • York (40)

New probable cases are listed below.

  • Greenville (2)
  • Pickens (1)

