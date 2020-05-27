DHEC announced 20 new deaths, 207 new cases in the Palmetto State

South Carolina health officials announced 20 additional deaths in the state with the state death total at 466, one of the largest single day reports of deaths in the Palmetto State.
The agency also announced 207 new coronavirus cases with the state total now sitting at 10,623.
The deaths occurred in 17 elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (1), Horry (2), Lee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (3), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Colleton (1), and Lee (1) counties.
On Tuesday, the state exceeded its monthly goal of testing 110,000 South Carolinians by May 31. DHEC will continue to work with community partners to make testing available across the state in order to test 2 percent of the state’s population, or 110,000 residents, each month.
New cases by county:
- Aiken (3)
- Anderson (1)
- Beaufort (5)
- Charleston (11)
- Chester (4)
- Chesterfield (8)
- Clarendon (3)
- Darlington (4)
- Dillon (3)
- Dorchester (8)
- Fairfield (3)
- Florence (9)
- Greenville (21)
- Greenwood (12)
- Horry (10)
- Kershaw (7)
- Lee (1)
- Lancaster (2)
- Lexington (9)
- Marion (1)
- Marlboro (11)
- Newberry (1)
- Oconee (1)
- Orangeburg (9)
- Pickens (1)
- Richland (17)
- Spartanburg (16)
- Sumter (11)
- Williamsburg (4)
- Union (1)
- York (10)