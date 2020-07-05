DHEC announced 1,463 new cases and eight deaths

South Carolina health officials announced 1,463 new confirmed cases and 8 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 44,717, probable cases to 130, confirmed deaths to 813, and 7 probable deaths.
Five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, Lancaster, and Orangeburg counties.
Three of the deaths occurred in middle aged individuals from Horry (1) and Spartanburg (2) counties
The probable death occurred in an elderly individual from Lexington (1) county.
Georgetown and Horry County decreased slightly from yesterday's case numbers as Georgetown identified 34 new cases and Horry identified 158 new cases. The total is now 657 in Georgetown County and 4,480 in Horry County.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (5)
- Aiken (20)
- Allendale (3)
- Anderson (16)
- Bamberg (4)
- Barnwell (4)
- Beaufort (49)
- Berkeley (73)
- Calhoun (2)
- Charleston (276)
- Cherokee (5)
- Chester (5)
- Chesterfield (5)
- Clarendon (4)
- Colleton (14)
- Darlington (8)
- Dillon (7)
- Dorchester (69)
- Edgefield (4)
- Fairfield (2)
- Florence (33)
- Georgetown (34)
- Greenville (168)
- Greenwood (27)
- Hampton (5)
- Horry (158)
- Jasper (8)
- Kershaw (22)
- Lancaster (8)
- Laurens (25)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (71)
- Marion (14)
- Marlboro (4)
- Newberry (6)
- Oconee (12)
- Orangeburg (35)
- Pickens (36)
- Richland (116)
- Saluda (9)
- Spartanburg (54)
- Sumter (11)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (4)
- York (25)