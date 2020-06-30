Daily record of 1,741 new confirmed coronavirus cases announced in S.C. today

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) identified 1,741 new confirmed coronavirus cases, a new daily record for the state, and two new probable cases on Tuesday, bringing the state confirmed total to 36,297 and total of probable cases to 102.
Seventeen additional confirmed deaths were also identified along with two new probable deaths, bringing the state confirmed death total to 735 and the probable death total to four.
There are currently 1,021 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Seventeen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Dillon (1), Edgefield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), McCormick (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (1), and Spartanburg (3), and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Florence (1) and Richland (1) counties.
The probable deaths occurred in individuals from Spartanburg County (2).
Georgetown County had 16 new cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 456.
New confirmed cases by county:
- Abbeville (7)
- Aiken (28)
- Anderson (28)
- Bamberg (10)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (70)
- Berkeley (60)
- Calhoun (4)
- Charleston (375)
- Cherokee (9)
- Chester (12)
- Chesterfield (3)
- Clarendon (4)
- Colleton (6)
- Darlington (12)
- Dillon (6)
- Dorchester (87)
- Edgefield (0)
- Fairfield (8)
- Florence (40)
- Georgetown (16)
- Greenville (125)
- Greenwood (26)
- Hampton (3)
- Horry (170)
- Jasper (10)
- Kershaw (26)
- Lancaster (29)
- Laurens (49)
- Lee (3)
- Lexington (100)
- Marion (16)
- Marlboro (1)
- McCormick (2)
- Newberry (9)
- Oconee (7)
- Orangeburg (51)
- Pickens (31)
- Richland (137)
- Saluda (1)
- Spartanburg (55)
- Sumter (38)
- Union (6)
- Williamsburg (12)
- York (47)
New probable cases by county:
- Richland (1)
- Spartanburg (1)
The total number of individuals tested Monday statewide was 9,174 and the percent positive was 19%.