'Confirmed and Probable' South Carolina health officials announce 577 new cases; statewide total surpasses 20,000

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is beginning to report probable cases and probable deaths in regard to COVID-19.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19.
A positive viral test, also called a PCR or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
A probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
- epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
- a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
This would make South Carolina the 23rd state in the country to follow recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There are currently zero probable deaths in the state, and five cumulative probable cases: June 14, York County (1); June 15, Lexington (1) and Richland (1) counties; June 16, Richland County (2).
COVID-19 CASES IN THE STATE
On Wednesday, health officials also announced 577 new confirmed coronavirus cases and two new probable cases with 10 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total confirmed cases to 20,551, probable cases to 5, confirmed deaths to 617, and zero probable deaths.
Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (2), and York (1) counties, and one (1) death occurred in an middle-aged individual from Charleston County.
Horry County registered its highest single-day increase in new cases with 120 new cases while Georgetown also recorded its highest increase in single-day increase of 22 new cases.
There are currently no probable deaths.
new cases by county:
- Aiken (6)
- Anderson (7)
- Beaufort (29)
- Berkeley (5)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (35)
- Chester (2)
- Chesterfield (2)
- Cherokee (2)
- Colleton (2)
- Clarendon (6)
- Darlington (6)
- Dillon (4)
- Dorchester (8)
- Fairfield (2)
- Florence (22)
- Georgetown (22)
- Greenville (77)
- Greenwood (5)
- Horry (120)
- Jasper (1)
- Kershaw (10)
- Lancaster (11)
- Laurens (5)
- Lexington (35)
- Marion (5)
- Marlboro (4)
- Newberry (2)
- Oconee (3)
- Orangeburg (6)
- Pickens (20)
- Richland (57)
- Saluda (2)
- Spartanburg (22)
- Sumter (5)
- Williamsburg (7)
- York (19)