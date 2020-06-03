'Alert and ready' McMaster praises peaceful protests, will not tolerate violent ones

In South Carolina, and other parts of the country, protests have been held in response to the death of George Floyd with some peaceful and others not. This has lead Gov. McMaster to address the level of violence shown in some of these protests in the Palmetto State.
The protests started as a result of the widely circulated video death of George Floyd. Floyd, an 46-year-old African American man, who died in Minneapolis after a police officer pinned Floyd’s neck down with his knee resulting in his death on May 25.
McMaster’s message comes after demonstrations turned violent in Charleston and Columbia on Saturday night as tensions between protesters and police escalated following a peaceful rally that same day. These violent clashes resulted in numerous storefronts destroyed, police officers and people injured, vehicles burned and reports of gunshots in multiple areas.
McMaster said law enforcement is standing up and ready to go, if needed but hopes that “don’t have to use any of it" on protesters.
“We are determined to see it things level off here in South Carolina and we do not experience the tragedies that they’ve had in other places,” McMaster announcing Sunday.
He said that the everyone opt to be angry in Floyd's death as "there was no excuse for that" but urges protesters take peaceful actions. He says that they welcome conversation and people speaking their mind but condones unnecessary violence.
“We’re better because of it, but we do not tolerate violence,” he said before stating that the National Guard is on alert after the vandalism.
“And we also we do not tolerate lawlessness and violence, and the destruction of property and harm to our people,” he said. “So, we are prepared.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott joined in the conversation and expressed his sadness at the death of another African American life lost to police brutality. The Republican Senator is asking for no agitation among protesters.
“We cannot have distractions especially fueled by violence,” Scott said. “Protesters, be heard, be seen, but be orderly.”
McMaster did not issue a statewide curfew, but multiple cities have already imposed them including ones in Columbia and Charleston over the weekend. He said he will do it if needed but still encourages peaceful protests, as these are any citizens constitutional rights, but not in a destructive manner seen in the past few days.