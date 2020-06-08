'A new record' South Carolina officials announce 542 new cases and 11 new deaths

South Carolina sees another new daily record today as health officials announced 542 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths.
These numbers brings the total confirmed cases to 14,800 and the death toll at 557.
Eleven deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Chesterfield (1), Dillon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Kershaw (1) counties.
Georgetown COunty also saw nine new cases today with the county total now at 94.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (7)
- Aiken (4)
- Anderson (2)
- Beaufort (13)
- Berkeley (9)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (38)
- Cherokee (1)
- Chester (8)
- Chesterfield (5)
- Clarendon (1)
- Colleton (2)
- Darlington (2)
- Dillon (1)
- Dorchester (10)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (5)
- Florence (10)
- Georgetown (9)
- Greenville (116)
- Greenwood (11)
- Hampton (4)
- Horry (61)
- Jasper (1)
- Kershaw (6)
- Lancaster (3)
- Laurens (4)
- Lexington (48)
- Marion (1)
- Marlboro (5)
- McCormick (1)
- Newberry (2)
- Oconee (3)
- Orangeburg (19)
- Pickens (10)
- Richland (47)
- Saluda (2)
- Spartanburg (31)
- Sumter (12)
- Williamsburg (4)
- York (22)