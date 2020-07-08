38 new deaths, over 1,530 cases announced in South Carolina; two new deaths in Georgetown County

After yesterday's low case number of COVID-19, South Carolina has seen an increase in cases.
Health officials announced 1,537 new confirmed cases and 38 additional confirmed deaths.
These 38 deaths include some individuals that were delayed in being reported to the Department of Health and Environmental Control since June 24. The agency is reiterating to healthcare facilities and providers across the state that all COVID-19-related deaths must be reported to DHEC by phone within 24 hours, in accordance with the South Carolina List of Reportable Conditions.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 48,770 and 876 confirmed deaths.
Also noted was that 1,404 people are hospitalized, another staggering record in the state. Georgetown County along with several others recorded new deaths in just one day.
Thirty-two of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Dorchester (1), Georgetown (2), Greenville (6), Horry (6), Kershaw (1), Laurens (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (2), Saluda (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties.
Five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston (1), Horry (1), and Spartanburg (3) counties; and one death occurred in a young adult from Laurens County (1).
With these new deaths in Georgetown County, this puts the death total at 7 and, with 48 new cases, brings the total to 690.
New confirmed cases by county:
- Abbeville (3)
- Aiken (13)
- Anderson (61)
- Bamberg (3)
- Beaufort (64)
- Berkeley (79)
- Calhoun (5)
- Charleston (260)
- Cherokee (11)
- Chester (5)
- Chesterfield (10)
- Colleton (8)
- Darlington (12)
- Dillon (6)
- Dorchester (76)
- Edgefield (5)
- Fairfield (4)
- Florence (30)
- Georgetown (48)
- Greenville (167)
- Greenwood (50)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (170)
- Jasper (7)
- Kershaw (9)
- Lancaster (5)
- Laurens (21)
- Lee (1)
- Lexington (86)
- Marion (4)
- Marlboro (6)
- McCormick (2)
- Newberry (9)
- Oconee (8)
- Orangeburg (30)
- Pickens (35)
- Richland (66)
- Saluda (8)
- Spartanburg (77)
- Sumter (8)
- Union (7)
- Williamsburg (12)
- York (45)
The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 7,323 and the percent positive was 21 percent.