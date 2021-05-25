Waccamaw baseball coach Jeff Gregory steps down after 16 seasons

PAWLEYS ISLAND – Jeff Gregory will leave quite a legacy at Waccamaw High School.

After 16 seasons as the head baseball coach for the Warriors, Gregory announced that he is stepping down from the position, which took effect after Waccamaw’s final regular-season game on May 13.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while since about 2018,” Gregory said. “I pretty much knew at the beginning of the year that this would be my final season, win, lose or draw. I just wanted to complete one more season. It’s just a matter of a time thing and the hours that I put in over the years, and the body’s just not cooperating like it once did.”

Gregory will also be stepping down from his role as assistant athletic director, but he will remain a physical education teacher at the school.

The school will not replace the open position at assistant athletic director, as athletic director Ben Schoen, who stepped down from his position as head boys soccer coach after 24 years in early May, and assistant athletic director Chris Overbeek will share the duties going forward.

Principal Adam George said Overbeek is leading the search for a new baseball coach.

Gregory’s teams were 252-170 overall and 107-47 in region games, with three region titles in 2013, 2015 and and 2017, and three district titles in 2011, 2015 and 2017.

He said he is proudest of his region record.

“(We were) always there competing for region titles, always in the thick of it every year,” Gregory said. “That’s what I’ve been proud about, the way we’ve been able to be consistently competitive over the 16 years here.”

During Gregory’s tenure, Waccamaw only missed the playoffs in 2019 (they lost a play-in game to rival Georgetown) and 2021. The last time the Warriors made the playoffs was 2018, as the 2020 season was canceled halfway through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He has been a big part of the school,” George said. “This is my fifth year at Waccamaw High School, the third as a principal, and anytime we need anything done with athletic fields, with anything, Coach Gregory knows how to get it done and the people to contact. He is truly a team player.”

Gregory has been in coaching for 29 years. After coaching in Mobile, Ala., he first came to the Grand Strand as an assistant coach at Georgetown High School under Mike Johnson in 1998.

In 1998 and 1999, Georgetown was the runner-up in the state championship, and Gregory was on staff there until 2001 before being hired as an assistant coach at Waccamaw, where he remained through 2003.

In 2004, Gregory was hired as the head coach of the Carvers Bay High School baseball team, and was the coach of the Bears through the 2005 season until he returned to Waccamaw in 2006, this time in a head coaching capacity.

“He’s a great coach,” Schoen said. “He’s a great leader of that program. He’s a really excellent baseball coach in terms of strategies and the finer points of the game. But it’s important he’s also a great guy who is a good leader for his players, and he ran that program as a top-notch baseball program. Year after year, it’s been one of the best and that’s a lot to do with what he puts forth in terms of energy and ideas. We were lucky to have him here at the school, and so were those kids.”

Gregory said some of his favorite memories while coaching the Warriors were beating Bishop England on the road for the first time in 2006 and beating the Battling Bishops again in a lower state playoff game in 2015 at home.

He also remembers beating Strom Thurmond to win a district championship, pitcher Wesley Welchel throwing 21 strikeouts twice, once against him and the second time for him, and losing to Mullins for the first time in school history in 2011 the day after playing for the Coastal Invitational Tournament championship and the team having its bats accidentally run over on the way home.

Gregory is also credited with starting the CIT, which Waccamaw hosts every year.

“That’s been a huge thing for the community,” George said. “It brings in schools from across the state to the coast to play in that weekend in early March.”

Gregory said he appreciates everything the community has done for him over the years.

“This ain’t goodbye,” he said. “I’ll be around. Just don’t know what level I’ll be or what capacity. I may go back and do legion (baseball). I may stay home and make barbecue meals every day. I don’t know what I’m going to do yet. I just know that I needed to step away for a little while and regroup.”

Gregory hopes that he can use his newfound down time to spend some time with his family, including his wife, his son who just graduated college, and his daughter, who is currently a student at Clemson.