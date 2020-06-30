Socastee High baseball seniors enjoy one last game with 'Seniors Last Swing'

MYRTLE BEACH – One last go-round.
Baseball players from high schools around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were invited to play in ‘Seniors Last Swing’ at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, home of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, on Friday, June 26.
Originally scheduled for June 23 and 24, the baseball two games were postponed to Friday as a doubleheader due to weather.
The first game of the night, Team 1 against Team 2, featured players from Socastee High School on Team 1. Also on Team 1 were players from Aynor High and Loris High. Team 2 was composed of players from Carolina Forest High and West Brunswick High.
The game ended in a tie, 4-4, thanks to a seventh inning comeback from Team 2. Down 3-1 in the top of the inning, Carolina Forest pitcher David Wellons hit a three-run double to score West Brunswick’s Brody Hughes, Carolina Forest’s Nolan Edwards and Carolina Forest’s Brendan Meehan to make it 4-3, Team 2.
Team 1 tied the game up in the bottom of the inning when Aynor’s Gage Richardson scored on a throwing error to first base to make it 4-4. Loris’ Alan Ayala grounded out to end the game in a tie (extra innings were not played).
Socastee starting pitcher Joey Yura led the way on the mound for Team 1 with four strikeouts in two innings of work. In relief, Aynor’s Tayton Martin threw two strikeouts and allowed a walk in two hits in two innings of work; Socastee’s Justin Ricciardi pitched for two innings and allowed two hits and an unearned run; and Aynor’s Riley Cooper closed the game out in the seventh inning and allowed three walks, two hits and three runs, all of them earned.
On offense for Team 1, Ricahrdson led the way with two hits and a run and Ayala recorded a hit and a run batted in.
Team 2’s pitching was led by West Brunswick starting pitcher Tanner Babson, who threw two strikeouts in one inning on the mound. In relief, Wellons recorded a strikeout and gave up a walk and a hit in one inning of work; Carolina Forest’s Tyler Davis threw two strikeouts in one inning; West Brunswick’s Ian Black threw a strikeout in an inning; West Brunswick’s Reid Miller gave up a walk, two hits and three hit, all of them earned, in 2/3 innings; Edwards recorded a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings; and West Brunswick’s Luke Hardee gave up two walks, a hit and an unearned run in a closing role.
Wellons led Team 2’s offense with a hit and three RBIs.
After four scoreless innings, Team 2 finally got on the board when Carolina Forest’s Ben Davis plated Miller with a single to make it 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning.
However, in the bottom of the inning, Team 1 took the lead when Loris’ Lance Caines scored on a wild pitch, Yura scored after a groundout from Loris’ Jermaine Johnson and Ayala plated Richardson with a single to make it 3-1.
A scoreless sixth inning was followed by the aforementioned wild finish in the seventh inning.