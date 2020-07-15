SCHSL votes to push back start date of fall sports practice from July 31 to Aug. 17

The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee held a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, July 15 in which it voted 14-2 to start practice for fall sports on Aug. 17, pushing the date back from July 31, and start the regular season for fall sports on Sept. 11.
This plan would give teams four weeks to prepare, including football, which will be able to have two scrimmages and a jamboree before regular season play.
Georgetown and Horry county school districts suspended fall sports practices due to rising COVID-19 numbers at the end of June and beginning of July, respectively.
Football will have a seven-game season with region games first. The season will end on Oct. 23 with the first round of the playoffs starting Oct. 30. The playoffs will be four rounds instead of five this year, with the state championship games tentatively set for Nov. 20.
The furthest back SCHSL can push the fall season is Dec. 4 or 5 so it won’t interfere with winter sports.
Lexington County School District representatives David Bennett and Dr. Gregory Little proposed a plan to flip fall and spring sports because sports such as football have a higher risk of spreading COVID-19 when compared to sports like baseball and softball that are played in the spring. The proposal was rejected by a vote of 16-1.
“We threw a lot of things up against the wall,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “We didn’t want to move a sport and find out they can’t play. If we can finish the season once the season gets started, that will give us our best chance.”
With a reduced number of teams making the playoffs this year, Singleton said it’s up to each individual region who makes the playoffs.
“Most regions declare playoff qualifiers through region play,” he said. “All we ask is who qualifies. However they decide it, and they usually decide it based on region play, we just need to know who qualifies and what the numbers are (for seeding).”
Singleton said SCHSL will not declare winners if the season is cut short.
“If there’s no postseason, there’s no state champion,” he said.
For football teams that miss out on the playoffs, there’s a bit of a consolation prize.
“There will be an eight-game season for teams who didn’t make the playoffs,” Singleton said.
Each football program that misses out on the playoffs will have the chance to participate in an eighth game in addition to the seven-game regular season.
SCHSL will have another executive committee meeting at the beginning of August to reassess the situation based on COVID-19 numbers in the state.