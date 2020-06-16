Pelicans to host Seniors Last Swing for high school baseball and softball players

On the diamond for one last time as high schoolers.
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced on Tuesday, June 16 that they will be hosting Seniors Last Swing, a three-day high school baseball and softball series that will feature 60 baseball players and 25 softball players from 12 high schools across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee from June 23 to 25 at TicketReturn.Com Field.
These schools include Aynor, Loris, Socastee, Carolina Forest, West Brunswick, Myrtle Beach, St. James, Waccamaw, Conway, Georgetown, Green Sea Floyds, and North Myrtle Beach.
“While nothing can replace or make-up for missing their senior baseball or softball season, we are honored to provide the chance for our Grand Strand seniors to take the field,” Pelicans president and general manager Ryan Moore said.
Each night of the series will feature one match-up. June 23 and 24 will feature a baseball game and June 25 will feature softball a game. Gates will open at 5:30 PM and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM nightly.
The 2020 graduates will be honored each night during a special pre-game presentation similar to traditional senior night ceremonies. In addition to the pre-game ceremony, the night will feature a full-scale game production by the Pelicans staff including live production, players’ headshots on the video board and more.
Tickets for the series are available now at myrtlebeachpelicans.com. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Pelicans Community Fund which supports nearly 200 local charities and organizations each year.
Seating is general admission and precautions will be taken by Pelicans staff to block off seats to allow for social distancing.
All participating players, coaches, and umpires will be required to undergo a temperature screening upon arrival. A complete roster of all participating players is available on the Pelicans’ website.
The baseball players will be divided up into four teams, with Team 1 playing Team 2 on June 23 and Team 3 playing Team 4 on June 24.
Team 1 will be comprised of Aynor, Loris and Socastee; Team 2 will have Carolina Forest and West Brunswick; Team 3 will contain players from Myrtle Beach, St. James and Waccamaw; and Team 4 will boast players from Conway, Georgetown, Green Sea Floyds and North Myrtle Beach.
On June 25, the softball players will do battle and the two teams are as follows: Team 1 will be composed of players from Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, Socastee and St. James. Team 2 will consist of players from Conway, Georgetown, Loris, North Myrtle Beach and Waccamaw.