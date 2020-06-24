Nick McClary column: Return to training after the shutdown

Shutdowns around the country are being lifted. Restrictions on businesses are easing. Many gyms have opened back up. Some of you may be looking forward to getting back to a normal fitness routine but are dreading starting from scratch. Some of you may be ready to hit the ground running and itching to put the same weight on the exercises you were doing prior to the shutdown. Others of you may have already started back at the gym. Whichever group you’re in, though, one thing is certain: jumping back into your routine full-steam ahead if you haven’t been as physically active during the shutdown is a surefire way to increase your risk of injury. To decrease this risk, let’s look at some strategies to progress back into your normal fitness routine while lessening the chances of ending up injured.
As a bit of a disclaimer, these recommendations can change based on whether you were physically active during the shutdown or not. If the only difference in your workout routine between before the shutdown and during the shutdown was using lighter weights around the house for weight training while maintaining your cardiovascular exercise, then you’ll have a different path back than someone who was not physically active at all. You may not need to cut volumes or intensity as much when getting back to your normal routine. However, from what I have gathered from friends and acquaintances, most people were not active in the same way during the shutdown as before, so my recommendations will primarily be geared toward that group.
So first things first, realize that you will likely need to start back your exercise routine at a significantly lower volume and intensity than what you were performing prior to the shutdown. I know I’ve had to remind myself of that when coming back from breaks. It’s tough. You worked hard to get where you were and now you have to drop back down to a lower level. But realize that your muscle and fitness level will come back quicker than you think. While it’s difficult to continually hit new levels of progress with strength, endurance, or muscle mass, once you’ve attained a certain level, it’s much easier to get to that level again after some time off. This is often termed “muscle memory” (we’ll cover the science behind muscle memory in a future column).
Now that you’re wrapping your head around cutting back from what you were doing prior to the shutdown, let’s talk about how to determine how much to cut back. You don’t want to cut back too much, as that means a longer time until you achieve your previous level. But you don’t want to come back too fast due to the aforementioned injury risk. To end up between those two less-than-ideal circumstances, the first step I recommend is to review the exercise program you were doing prior to the shutdown. Ideally, you have kept a log via an app, a notebook, or some other method and know what weights, resistance, distance, etc you were doing prior to the shutdown. If not, recall as best you can from your memory your typical training week and write it down.
Now that you have your previous record, let’s calculate the volume you were performing prior to the shutdown. For the weight training portion of your fitness regimen, determine the total number of sets you were performing for each muscle group. For example, if you were performing 4 sets of bench press followed by 3 sets of dumbbell incline bench press on one day and 3 sets of pectoral flies and 4 sets of machine bench press another day of the same week, that totals to 14 total sets of chest exercises per week. Some exercises work multiple muscle groups, such as pullups working both the back and the biceps or bench press working the chest, shoulders, and triceps. So for these purposes, count exercises such as pullups and rows as back exercises and isolation exercises such as bicep curls as biceps. Think about which muscle group is the primary worker in the exercise. If you’re not sure, you can divide your exercises into pushing exercises (such as push-ups, bench press, and overhead press), pulling exercises (such as pullups and rows), isolation biceps and triceps (such as bicep curls and tricep extensions), legs, and calves. If divided this way, perform the same calculation, coming up with the total number of sets for each category. Even if you’re not completely sure how to divide these up, the most important thing here is that you attribute these exercises to specific categories consistently. Whichever categories you choose doesn’t matter so much as long as you’re looking at volumes in the same way before and after the shutdown.
After you have totaled up all of the sets you were doing before the shutdown, cut that number by 40-50% for your first week back to your regimen. So, given our chest example above, you would look to perform 6-8 sets total (40-60% of your previous 14 sets) in the first week with 3-4 sets on day 1 and 3-4 sets on day 2 for the chest muscle group. To be clear, this isn’t all you’d do for your workout. This would simply cover your chest muscle group while you would also do reduced volume for each muscle group throughout the week, at whichever weight training frequency (days per week) you were doing before. So on your chest day, you might also do shoulders and triceps for 40-60% the number of sets as you were doing before the shutdown.
After this first week of reduced volume, you can then add 1-2 total sets to your weekly volume so long as you aren’t very sore from workout to workout. If you find yourself getting really sore even from this lowered volume, simply maintain the same number of sets for consecutive weeks until you’re not sore by the next time a workout of the same muscle group comes along.
Now, how do we apply this to cardiovascular exercise? It’s actually applied in a very similar way. The goal is to start at a low volume of exercise and gradually progress.
If you were performing high intensity sprint intervals on the bike 2 times per week for 15 minutes, for example, you might cut the minutes by 40-60% much like your weight training volumes. So perhaps start at 2 days of sprint intervals for 6-8 minutes and add an additional minute per week to each workout until you reach your pre-shutdown levels again. However, if you were performing low intensity, steady state cardiovascular exercise, such as 30 minutes of biking or the elliptical, prior to the shutdown, you may be OK with cutting by only 1/3 down to 20 minutes of biking as you start out.
Achieving the optimal progression in coming back from a long period off from training requires a nuanced approach. Volume is just one of the variables that should be adjusted for optimal return. In my next column we’ll cover other factors to take into consideration, such as intensity and exercise variation. For those getting back to weight training before that column comes out though, a very general recommendation for intensity (i.e. weight, resistance, or effort) is to cut your intensity by 25-40% of pre-shutdown levels by using less load and resistance in addition to the volume decreases we discussed. My next column will cover this and additional variables in more detail.
Nick McClary earned his doctor of physical therapy from the University of Tennessee. He also holds a masters in business administration. He is a native of Georgetown County and lives and works in Pawleys Island. Send him your health and fitness questions at: nmcclaryDPT@gmail.com.