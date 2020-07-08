Nick McClary column: Intensity adjustments when returning to exercise

In my last column, I outlined recommendations for returning to your pre-COVID fitness routine as gyms and fitness centers open back up. If you missed that column, you can check it out at southstrandnews.com. For a brief recap, when returning to exercise, it’s best to make some adjustments to your pre-COVID fitness routine based on how physically active you were during the shutdown. While you may be itching to get right back to your normal routine, weights, distance, etc, if you’ve been inactive or underactive during the shutdown, you’ll likely increase your risk of injury if you try to get back to your pre-COVID fitness levels too quickly.
While it may seem intuitive to cut back from your previous exercise levels, it’s important to make the right adjustments to the right variables. If you cut back too much, for example, you risk taking a longer time to return to your previous fitness level. If you don’t cut back enough, you still leave yourself at increased risk of injury and could also increase the time it takes to return to your previous level of fitness due to over-training. And cutting back on just intensity, meaning resistance or weight, isn’t the only variable to change. Manipulating volume, variety, and intensity in a logical manner can help you return to your pre-COVID fitness levels with less injury risk and without taking longer than necessary.
For volume recommendations, which were covered in my last column, I recommended decreasing your total volume by 40-60%. This required tracking or writing down the number of sets you did for strength exercises and the number of minutes you did for cardiovascular exercise prior to the COVID shutdowns and the adjusting those volumes down. You’ll want to use that same data to adjust your intensity and variety, so if you haven’t taken the time to look at your previous exercise data, if you kept track, or to write down what you can remember about your previous routine, now is the time to do it. If that’s completed, let’s move on to intensity.
While volume is the total amount of exercise you perform, intensity is how heavy or strenuous the exercise is. For example, if you perform 3 sets of 10 repetitions of an exercise at 80 pounds of resistance, the intensity is 80 pounds. Intensity is also often represented as a percentage of your one-repetition maximum (1RM). So if the max weight you could lift for one repetition is 100 pounds, then 80 pounds is 80% of 1RM. To make things easier, though, my recommendations will focus on decreasing your intensity as a percentage of the weight you were using for a similar rep range instead of creating calculations of your 1RM.
So let’s look at an example similar to the one I used in my last column. Let’s say that on Mondays, your workout prior to COVID consisted of 4 sets of bench press followed by 3 sets of incline dumbbell bench press for your chest, along with other exercises for your triceps and shoulders. In looking at just the first two exercises, let’s say that you were doing 4 sets of 8 repetitions at 100 pounds for the bench press and 3 sets of 15 repetitions at 30 pounds for the incline dumbbell press. In following my previous recommendations on volume to return back to this routine, you’d decrease bench press sets to 2 sets and incline dumbbell bench press sets to 1-2 sets, depending on what else you were doing throughout the week. This achieves the volume reduction.
Now, if prior to COVID you were lifting 100 pounds on the bench press for 4 sets of 8 repetitions and it was somewhat difficult, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll still be able to do 100 pounds for 4 sets of 8 repetitions after a few months off. If you attempted that weight for those repetitions again, you’d likely end up failing before you reached 8 repetitions and possibly even getting hurt. So we must adjust the intensity.
While the adjustments to volume I recommended were to cut your sets performed per muscle group by 40-50%, the intensity adjustments likely don’t need to be as dramatic. I recommend decreasing your intensity by 20-30%. So, instead of performing 100 pounds on the bench press for 4 sets of 8 repetitions and 30 pounds on incline dumbbell press for 3 sets of 15 repetitions, to integrate both volume and intensity reductions, you’d perform 75 pounds on the bench press for 2 sets of 8 repetitions and 20 pounds on incline dumbbell press for 1-2 sets of 15 repetitions. Seventy-five pounds on the bench press is a 25% reduction in intensity and 20 pounds on incline dumbbell press is just over a 30% reduction in intensity (33.3%). While dropping to 25 pounds for incline dumbbell press would have been an option at 16.7%, it’s best to err on the side of caution when having to choose between closer to 20% or closer to 30%.
Now, for cardiovascular exercise, decreasing intensity is a little bit different but still somewhat the same. If you previously ran for 30 minutes at 6 mph, you may start back with 15 minutes at 4.5 mph. Or, if you walked on a treadmill with an incline of 10, you might cut that down to 7.5.
Even with a few months away from exercise, a reduction of 20-30% of intensity should be manageable to allow you to ease back in to your exercise routine. However, if you were off for even longer than 2-3 months, you may need to reduce intensity further, or if you were able to maintain some activity during the shutdown, you might get away with a 10-15% reduction. Starting with a 20-30% reduction, though, should allow you to get a good feel for where your new baseline is and you can adjust upwards over the weeks to come to return back to your pre-COVID fitness levels with decreased risk of injury.
Check back at my next column as we’ll speak more to those who were able to maintain some activity throughout the shutdown and cover the last variable: variety. As a primer for that column, if pushups were typically included in your pre-COVID routine but all you were able to do throughout the shutdown were pushups, it’s likely best to cycle away from pushups as you return to give your body a fresh stimulus. More detail to come.
Nick McClary earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Tennessee. He also holds a master’s degree in business administration. He is a native of Georgetown County and lives and works in Pawleys Island. Send him your health and fitness questions at: nmcclaryDPT@gmail.com.