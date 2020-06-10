Nick McClary column: Inches lost, credit to protein?”

In my last column, I ventured into some dangerous territory talking about my wife’s weight. Of course, I’m being a little dramatic when speaking of “dangerous territory.” My wife is in very good shape, a credit to the hard work she puts in the gym and in her diet. However, if you didn’t catch that column, to recap, while my wife and I were going through our garage recently, we came across many clothes that we used to wear in college and even as far back as high school. While many might fear trying to fit into the clothes they wore in high school or college, my wife and I knew what would happen when she put on her pair of favorite jeans from college. She fit them easily. However, I was surprised at just how easily they fit with room to spare.
While she weighs roughly the same as she did in college now, she is 4-6 inches smaller and eats far more than she did then. If you didn’t catch that column, the “secret,” if you’d like to call it that, is she simply has more muscle mass now than she did then. Muscle is expensive to keep around, meaning it takes a lot of calories via food to maintain the muscle that you have. So long as you continue to provide an adequate stimulus to keep that muscle around via resistance training (think weight lifting, using bands, or using weight machines), your body will continue to maintain that muscle. And if you do it right, you’ll build even more muscle, further accelerating the possibility of fat loss if maintaining your calorie intake.
Now, for those of you who are looking at my picture, estimating that my wife is probably in her 20s or 30s, and thinking that this probably only works for those who are younger, not so fast. The process of building muscle via resistance training for the purpose of cutting inches and losing weight has worked for previous clients and patients of mine all the way from their 20s to their 60s and beyond. While it may be harder to build muscle as we age, especially as we hit our 50s and beyond, research has shown that even 80- and 90-year-olds can still build muscle, albeit at a slower rate than younger individuals. But it is still possible.
As I reflected on my last column, I wanted to highlight another key point in how my wife is able to eat more than she did in college while maintaining a smaller waistline: protein. Now, I am not a nutritionist, so I won’t make specific recommendations for your situation. But I will cover some general nutrition facts that have helped my wife achieve the results she has.
Why do I attribute protein as a key reason for my wife’s change in body composition? Well, the first reason is something that is common knowledge. Protein helps to build muscle, which feeds the cycle of being able to consume more calories while maintaining weight as we covered before. The second piece, however, isn’t such common knowledge. This is the thermic effect of food, something we’ve covered before but is worth a review for this practical example.
The thermic effect of food refers to the calories that are burned while digesting your food. Different foods require varying amounts of calories to digest. For example, five to fifteen percent of the calories you consume from carbohydrates are used for digestion of those carbs. So if you consume one-hundred calories of carbs, five to fifteen of those calories will be spent on digestion. Fats require less calories to digest, at between zero to five percent of calories consumed. Protein, on the other hand, requires more calories to digest, between twenty to thirty-five percent of the calories consumed. So, if you take in one-hundred calories of protein, up to thirty-five of those calories may be used for digestion versus the up to fifteen calories needed to digest the same amount of calories of carbs versus the up to five calories needed for fats.
This can make a significant difference if you are eating a low-protein diet and move to a more moderate protein diet while maintaining your caloric intake. But this isn’t the only benefit to protein. Protein also helps keep you full. Think about the difference in taking in 240 calories of carbs via a 20 oz. coke versus taking in 240 calories of chicken via a 6 ounce chicken breast. What fills you up more, a 20 oz coke or 6 ounces of chicken breast?
All carbs aren’t created equal, however, and admittedly, the previous example takes two items on the extreme ends of nearly pure sugar and nearly pure protein. If you had to take in 240 calories of baby carrots, which are made up of primarily carbohydrates, you’d likely be in for an extremely full stomach as that would require around 80 baby carrots. Eating a diet that has adequate protein along with adequate vegetable intake, though, has a high likelihood of filling you up while also contributing to building muscle. This is the second key point at the changes my wife has experienced over the last ten years. It hasn’t just been a change in the type of exercise she’s performing but has also been a focus on eating a well balanced diet that includes adequate protein.
Nick McClary earned his doctor of physical therapy from the University of Tennessee. He also holds a masters in business administration. He is a native of Georgetown County and lives and works in Pawleys Island. Send him your health and fitness questions to: nmcclaryDPT@gmail.com.