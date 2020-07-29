Nick McClary column: Change your exercise for new growth

Over the past two columns, I’ve covered recommendations for returning to your pre-COVID fitness regimen as gyms and fitness centers open back up. You can check those columns out at southstrandnews.com if you missed them. When returning to exercise or a routine that you were unable to perform during the COVID shutdowns, it’s important to adjust your routine and your expectations. The previous two columns covered adjustments to both intensity and volume. Intensity is the amount of weight, resistance, or effort of your exercise and volume is the total amount of your exercise. These terms apply to both resistance training and cardiovascular training. These are perhaps two of the biggest components of your exercise routine to adjust to prevent an early injury derailing your return to pre-COVID fitness levels.
The last adjustment I’ll cover when returning to an exercise regimen is variation. To illustrate this, let’s look at a few examples.
Let’s say that your pre-COVID exercise regimen for your chest included barbell bench press and push-ups. However, once the shutdowns took place, you no longer had access to a barbell and weight plates so you performed a ton of push-ups as well as used some light dumbbells to perform chest flies or light dumbbell presses. When returning to your regimen in the gym, it’s probably best to move back to barbell bench press as before but instead of push-ups after barbell bench press, you should probably perform a different chest exercise, such as machine bench press, incline dumbbell press, or any other chest exercise besides push-ups. After all, you just finished performing weeks and weeks of push-ups so it’s likely that push-ups are a bit stale in your regimen. Switching to new exercises can spur new growth and prevent overuse injuries from doing the same exercises over and over. This same logic could also apply if you only had access to light to moderate weight dumbbells during the shutdown and you performed tons and tons of dumbbell work. Moving to barbells and machines when you return can help spur growth by providing a new stimulus.
Let’s look at another example. Let’s say you were only able to run or walk for cardiovascular exercise during the shutdowns, whereas you usually used a treadmill, elliptical, or bike before. When returning to the gym, instead of running or walking on the treadmill, using the elliptical or bike can provide a new stimulus to keep staleness at bay and re-energize your workout.
These are two very basic examples but I think they illustrate the point well. Note that I only covered chest exercises in the first example but this principle applies to all of your muscle groups. Also note that if you weren’t active during the shutdowns, then really anything you do in returning is a new stimulus so just follow the previous recommendations of working back in slowly with decreased volume and intensity as covered in previous columns.
While variety is good to provide new stimulus to your muscles, be careful of trying to make up time by using all of the equipment you missed during the shutdown. I’ve felt that way before. You walk into the gym and see all of these machines and all of this equipment that you haven’t used in what seems like forever so you want to hop on every machine. This isn’t ideal, though. When returning after a period of time off or of limited access to equipment, using any of the equipment you haven’t had access to provides a new stimulus. So you don’t have to use all of it. If you return to barbell bench press and dumbbell incline press after the shutdown and you haven’t access to barbells or dumbbells, save the machine chest press and machine chest flies for future use. Use the barbell bench press and dumbbell incline press for 4-6 weeks while getting your body used to your regimen again and THEN switch it up to integrating that chest press machine or chest fly machine you’ve been itching to get back to.
This brings up an important point that I’ll conclude with. Variety is vitally important in an exercise regimen, not just when returning from shutdowns due to a pandemic but all the time. Variety can prevent injuries, keep staleness at bay, and can result in greater improvements. For my personal program, I typically select 2-3 exercises per muscle group and train those progressively for 4-6 weeks by gradually increasing weight or repetitions. Usually, after 4-6 weeks, I’m unable to progress in weight or reps as the movements become a bit stale. After that point, I change to 2-3 new exercises for each muscle group, start light, and progress in those for 4-6 weeks. Additionally, I alter the rep ranges for each muscle group as well as the exercise order. This is a useful tip for those of you who have access to limited equipment. Changing your rep range from 5-10 repetitions to 15-20 repetitions on the same exercise after 4-6 weeks if you’re unable to perform a different exercise can help provide a new stimulus for new growth.
While “exercise routine” is a common phrase to use to reference the type of exercise you perform, don’t let your exercise become “routine” by doing the same things over and over. Switch things up for new growth to continuously improve your fitness.
Nick McClary earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Tennessee. He also holds a master’s degree in business administration. He is a native of Georgetown County and lives and works in Pawleys Island. Send him your health and fitness questions at: nmcclaryDPT@gmail.com.