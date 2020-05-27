Nick McClary column: A few extra inches

Like many of you who have been on lockdown due to COVID-19, my wife and I recently did a little spring cleaning in our garage. While we’ve compiled a nice collection of workout equipment over the years, we are finally biting the bullet and getting a few additional pieces to make the shift to full-time garage workouts. Since we have a standard two-car garage, this meant we had no room for extra stuff. So, this past weekend, we went through every box in our garage to see how we could be rid of them.
When pulling out some boxes that had been buried for quite some time, we came across clothes from our college and even high school years. This was quite the nostalgic experience. We had our share of “I can’t believe that was the style” moments when looking at some of the things we used to wear.
While sorting through those clothes, my wife found a couple pairs of jeans that were some of her favorite pairs she wore throughout college. Just for fun, she decided to try them on and see how they fit. While some might shudder at the thought of trying to fit into clothes they wore in college, I know my wife weighs roughly the same as she did then and is likely much smaller. I was shocked, however, to see just how much room she had left. After the fact, my wife told me her actual sizes. While my wife wore a size 6 in college (which I have her permission to say!), she now wears a size 2 or 0 in some brands. And while she weighs roughly the same now as she did then, she admittedly eats far more.
So, “what’s the secret,” you might ask? How is it that my wife is four inches smaller while weighing roughly the same AND eating far more than she did in college? Any guesses?
If you’ve been reading my column for some time, then you likely already know the answer. My wife and I both have competed in powerlifting in the past. Powerlifting involves three attempts each to find the maximum weight you can lift in the squat, bench press, and deadlift. In training for powerlifting over the past number of years, my wife has continued to add muscle all while being able to load up on additional food and protein to feed that muscle.
This is the secret that so many miss when wanting to lose weight or change the shape of their body. Some think the answer is lots of cardio. Some think the answer is diet. And both are true, to an extent. Long cardio sessions burn calories. And, “you can’t out-exercise a bad diet” is a phrase I’ve often referenced. If your diet isn’t where it should be, you won’t get the results that you’re looking for.
However, your diet and specifically the calories you must eat and/or burn to lose weight can change over time as you add muscle. In fact, the primary reason that men tend to have an easier time losing weight than women is due to muscle mass.
To explain this phenomenon, let’s look at calories as if they are a form of currency. If calories are currency, then muscle is expensive to keep around. The more muscle you have, the more calories are required to maintain that muscle mass. This results in more calories being burned throughout the day, even while you sleep. Just imagine how much easier it would be to lose weight, or, even better, how much more food you could eat without gaining weight if you were burning 300, 400, or even 500 more calories per day.
Now, since muscle is expensive to keep around, your body doesn’t want to keep spending calories to maintain that muscle mass if it doesn’t have to. As you perform strength training, though, you essentially send your body the message that, at the very least, it needs to keep the muscle that you have so that your body can continue to perform the next time you encounter resistance like you did during the strength-training session. However, if you’re strength training correctly, you don’t just send your body the message to maintain the muscle you have. Instead, you send the message that it needs to add more muscle so that when you encounter the same resistance again, it won’t be as hard. As you make logical and smart progressions in your strength training program, you continue to send your body the message to build more muscle. As the days, months, and years go by with smart and steady progression, you all of a sudden have far more muscle mass than when you started, and might end up in the same situation as my wife: eating significantly more while weighing about the same, with a waist that’s nearly four inches smaller.
Nick McClary earned his doctor of physical therapy from the University of Tennessee. He also holds a masters in business administration. He is a native of Georgetown County and lives and works in Pawleys Island. Send him your health and fitness questions to: nmcclaryDPT@gmail.com.