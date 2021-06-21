Lowcountry Prep teams start summer with Midwest Elite Basketball Camp

PAWLEYS ISLAND – Lowcountry Preparatory School saw both its boys and girls basketball teams make the SCISA 1A playoffs this past season, but there is always room for improvement.

That’s why the school hired Midwest Elite Basketball to hold a training camp for its teams June 15-16.

The camp, led by Emporia State (Kan.) men’s basketball assistant coach Evan Lavery, helped the Marlins learn the fundamentals of basketball from the perspective of college coaches.

“These kids need the fundamental basics,” Lavery said. “They get caught a lot of times watching the ultra-athletic plays at the NBA level, and they fail to realize that it starts with footwork, it starts with being able to handle the basketball, and that’s really some of the stuff that we hammer home. I think one of the biggest things that we try and do … is try and reiterate this secondary voice for the high school coaches.”

The organization is in its 16th summer of operation, and is co-founded and owned by Emporia State men’s basketball head coach Craig Doty and Central Wyoming College head men’s basketball coach Brad Schmit.

Rising girls basketball junior Lucy Joseph and rising boys basketball senior Cory Appleton said that they learned the importance of teamwork and putting in hard work in addition to learning skills such as ball-handling and shooting.

The boys team fell in the first round of the playoffs to eventual champion Anderson Christian, while the girls team notched their first win in the playoffs in six years against Laurens Academy before falling to Richard Wynn Academy in the second round.

Lowcountry Prep girls head coach Marcus Watterson is hoping this camp will give his team the spark it needs to advance even further in the playoffs next year.

“As long as our girls work together and come together and support each other, I think we’ll be very, very hard to beat this year,” he said.

In addition to boys and girls basketball claiming SCISA 1A-Region V titles, other Marlins teams also did well this year, winning region titles in boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, boys golf and boys tennis. The boys tennis team also claimed a state crown.

“It’s insulting when people say they didn’t know we had sports,” Lowcountry Prep athletic director and head boys basketball coach Charlie Brown said. “We’ve kind of made an effort as a school to make people know that we have sports.”

Brown said the school is hoping to add baseball and football in 2022.