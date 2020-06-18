Horry County Schools announces return of fall prep sports

Good news came from Horry County Schools on Wednesday, June 17 if you’re a player, coach or fan of fall prep sports.
HCS announced that high school sports will return on Monday, June 22 with football conditioning as part of Phase 1 of the return of prep sports. All other fall sports will return on Monday, July 6.
However, to participate, athletes must have certain forms filled out and procedures completed.
According to the HCS website, all athletes are required to have a completed PLANETHS account, a current physical dated after Apr. 1 and a signed parent permission form. All athletes must also have a signed HCS Assumption of Risk Waiver for Athletics form. This form may be presented to the coach on June 22.
Athletes must also practice proper social distancing and hygiene procedures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Athletes must be on time and appropriately dressed for an active workout. Locker rooms will not be available for use. Athletes must possess their own face mask or covering to be worn at all times except during athletic activity.
Daily temperature and symptom screening will be conducted as athletes arrive on campus. Athletes must bring their own water bottle filled each day labeled with their name. Athletes who have COVID-19 symptoms or exposure must tell their athletic trainer and coach.
To practice appropriate sanitation, athletes must wash their hands and use hand sanitizer when necessary.
The forms needed to participate in fall sports are available at https://www.horrycountyschools.net/returntoplay.