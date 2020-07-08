Golf Digest Honors Dustin Johnson Golf School As One Of The Game’s Top Instructional Facilities

For the second consecutive year, the Dustin Johnson Golf School at TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet, S.C., has earned acclaim from the game’s leading publication.
Golf Digest has released its 2020 Editors’ choice list of the “Best Golf Schools & Academies,” and the Dustin Johnson Golf School is included among 24 of the nation’s top-rated institutions of higher golf learning. It has earned a prominent place alongside such renowned facilities as the Michael Breed Golf Academy (New York), Dave Pelz Golf Schools (Texas) and the PGA Tour Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass (Florida).
Earlier this year, Golf Digest included Dustin Johnson Golf School Director of Coaching Allen Terrell among South Carolina’s honorees in the magazine’s “Best Teachers in Your State” list for 2019-2020.
“Making the Golf Digest list is both humbling and deeply rewarding for me and our staff,” said Terrell. “We are so fortunate to have TPC Myrtle Beach and its parent company, Founders Group International, on our team. Such accolades, along with seeing first-hand the enormous strides our students are able to make in their games, continue to inspire us to provide exceptional, world-class instruction that will keep us top-of-mind among America’s leading golf schools for years to come.”
The Dustin Johnson Golf School joins two other Southeast region golf schools in returning to Golf Digest’s “Best Golf Schools” list for 2020: the Tommy Cuthbert Golf Learning Center at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Charleston, South Carolina, and the Sea Island Golf Performance Center in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
About the Dustin Johnson Golf School
The Dustin Johnson Golf School at TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina is a state-of-the-art instructional facility that has earned its place among the game’s best. It includes a 4,000-square-foot indoor complex with three hitting bays to go with a sprawling outdoor complex featuring a 12,000-square-foot practice green, 10,000-square-foot chipping green and 140-yard teeing area. The school features a full suite of the game’s leading teaching technology including TrackMan, Swing Catalyst, SAM Putt Lab and K-VEST 3D. The Dustin Johnson Golf School instructional staff is led by its director of coaching, Allen Terrell, who boasts a long list of accomplishments and accreditations and has mentored many of the game’s top talents including PGA TOUR professional Dustin Johnson, a mainstay at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. For more information, visit http://www.DustinJohnsonGolfSchool.com or call (843) 685-1519.