Georgetown High's Con'Teshae Archie signs with Morris College basketball, volleyball

Georgetown High School varsity girls' basketball junior forward/center Con'Teshae Archie (front center) signs her letter of intent to play basketball and volleyball at Morris College this upcoming school year at a special signing ceremony in the Georgetown High gym on Thursday, June 18. Archie was joined by assistant athletic director and varsity boys' basketball head coach Alvin Walker (front left), varsity girls' basketball head coach Tony Ford (front right), principal Craig Stone (back left) and assistant athletic director Alicia Johnson (back right).