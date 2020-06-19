Georgetown High's Con'Teshae Archie signs with Morris College basketball, volleyball

GEORGETOWN – Georgetown High varsity girls’ basketball junior forward/center Con’Teshae Archie is doing things seldom seen from a high school athlete.
Not only did she graduate a year early, she also signed to play both basketball and volleyball at Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina this upcoming school year in a special ceremony in the Georgetown High gym on Thursday, June 18.
But here’s the thing: Archie has never played volleyball before.
“I feel like I could do it (because) I’m tall enough,” Archie said of playing volleyball. “It could be common sense to where I could jump and have the capability of doing it.”
Of the two sports, Archie said she is looking forward to playing basketball more. She is also excited about playing at the next level.
“Just getting a scholarship to where I could play and go on to bigger things,” she said when asked what she’s most looking forward to about playing at Morris.
Archie has learned a lot in her three years as a Lady Bulldog.
“Teamwork is big,” she said. “You can’t win a game by yourself.”
Georgetown High varsity girls’ basketball head coach Tony Ford is ecstatic about what Archie has accomplished and her potential.
“I’m very proud of her,” he said. “She’s a very workable person. Very smart; she catches on really fast. So I think the coaches up there are going to have a really good talent when they get to know her because she’s really smart on the basketball court and volleyball court. This is her first year playing volleyball, but I think she can catch on really fast on the court. And that makes me very proud of her because we don’t see this too often. I think this is my third signing since I was here and this is pretty big.”
Ford has seen Archie develop from a young player to the talent she is today.
“I’ve had her for the last three years,” he said. “She’s a graduating junior, so I was looking forward to her coming back her senior year, but from the past two years I saw her grow from a baby into a young lady on the basketball court by being responsible and being a leader. I saw that in the (last) two years that I had her, and she’s a big leader now on the court. She’s catches on really quickly and she’s really smart.”
Along with Ford, now-retired coach Freddie Young Jr. also had a big part in Archie’s development.