Georgetown defense gets a lot of mileage out of its turnover chain

GEORGETOWN — These Bulldogs were all bite.

The Georgetown High varsity football defense and special teams recorded a blocked punt, three interceptions (including a pick six), a fumble recovery and a goal-line stand on fourth and goal from the 1-yard-line to lead the Bulldogs to a 13-6 victory over cross-county rival Carvers Bay, which came in undefeated, on Friday night.

“Early on in the season, we were very opportunistic (on defense),” Bulldogs first-year head coach Jimmy Noonan said. “We created a lot of turnovers early on, but we’ve been on kind of a dry spell for turnovers; the past two weeks, we hadn’t gotten any, so it was refreshing to see that happen tonight.”

Senior cornerback Eric Sherald had the interception return for a touchdown (56 yards) and also recovered a fumble immediately after a Bears' interception to give the ball right back to the Bulldogs only seconds later.

“It just feels good, man,” Sherald said. “Our team went through a lot of adversity and to have two turnovers like that and help my team get some points on the board, it just feels good.”

As made popular by the University of Miami, many teams have started using a prop to give to players when they create a turnover. Like the Hurricanes, Georgetown also has a turnover chain, but instead of being a gold chain, it’s an actual chain, like you would find on football down markers, with dog bones hanging off of it.

“Heck, everybody’s doing those kind of things and we wanted to follow suit,” Noonan said. “Obviously, being the Bulldogs, we figured we’d put dog tags on it with dog bones just to create our own in-house kind of deal. Those bones come out of the coaches’ pockets, so I guess we’ve been saving money and spending our wives lately, but it’s good that we’re going to have to go to the pet store this week.”

Written on the bones are the names of the players who create the turnover, what kind of turnover it was and what team it was against.

“That means a lot when you’ve got two things on there,” Sherald said of his two-turnover performance.

Noonan had nothing but praise for Sherald after his performance, even though he’ll have to shell out a couple bucks to put two more dog bones on the turnover chain because of him.

“He’s a big-play potential kind of guy,” Noonan said. “He’s got good speed and he’s been a great defensive back for us. He’s been solid all year long.”

Junior free safety Andre McGill also had two turnovers for Georgetown. McGill had two interceptions, including one that halted a late Carvers Bay drive to seal the win.

“He’s playing free safety but he started the year out as a middle linebacker, so he’s athletic,” Noonan said of McGill. “He also plays a little bit of tight end, so he’s a very versatile athlete and is really becoming a good, solid football player,” Noonan said of McGill.

The Bulldogs almost had a shutout, but allowed the Bears to score a touchdown in the last minute of the game.

“Our defense, man, we did good, man,” Sherald said. “We had some mess-ups, but we’ve been through a lot of adversity. So we practice, practice, watch film; we went hard. We’ve already played a bunch of hard teams. We came out with the right mindset to get this dub.”

Even though the Bulldogs are 2-4 and in fourth place in Region VII-3A with a 1-3 record, which won’t be good enough to make the playoffs, they can at least take solace in the fact their defense isn't just bark.