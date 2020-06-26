Georgetown County School District postpones summer workouts

Georgetown County School District has postponed summer athletic workouts scheduled to begin on June 29 for the safety of the student athletics and staff.
"It is important that we remain vigilant against the COVID-19 pandemic," school officials said.
The district said it is committed to following the safety guidelines and restrictions set forth by the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS), the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL), the CDC, DHEC, and medical professionals in order to safely reopen high school athletics.
Summer workouts will begin tentatively on July 13.